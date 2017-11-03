Worst Friends Ever Wake Guy Up Using a Ferrari 458-GT's Flamey Exhausts

Who needs enemies with friends like these, right? We've probably all been in the situation where we fell asleep with a bunch of people around we thought were our friends, only to wake up with painted nails, mustaches drawn on our faces, or "prick" written across our foreheads.

Whatever it was, rest assured it wasn't as bad as what this guy had. His name is Mark Trueno and he made the capital mistake of falling asleep at a race track. The couch was there, the smell of burnt gasoline as well, so what more could a car fanatic ever wish for?

He was also coming off a 20-hour flight (he's Australian, and this happened near Las Vegas, Nevada), five hours of driving, an entire day spent in a race car and very little to no sleep, so that might have helped with his drowsiness as well.

Unfortunately for him, his teammates were around and, for some reason, they were much more alert than him. Sensing a golden opportunity to have some fun at the expense of poor Mark, they fired up a telephone camera and began filming.

They start off by setting the scene - all whispered so they don't wake him up - but quickly get carried away by the drool stain on the couch, which prompts the first round of giggles. Don't worry, those will soon turn to out loud laughter, which is what you will be doing as well.

"We need to wake him up," one of the pranksters says, as the camera turns to the left and we can see a Ferrari 458-GT being slowly pushed into position, with its exhausts facing Mark's makeshift bed. You can see what's coming, but that doesn't mean you're ready for it.

Mark was so deeply asleep that the sound of a V8 engine starting just a few feet away from him wasn't enough to curb his snooze. However, once the revs started going up, the exhausts detonated, and the flame burned his hand, things changed dramatically.

You know it's wrong laughing at the poor guy, but it's also way too funny not to. The water in the face toward the end was a little over the top for us and seemed unnecessary, but Mark was too dumbfounded to react. He looked like a sleep-deprived inmate from Guantanamo Bay, and we feel dirty for finding that funny.