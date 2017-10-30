autoevolution
 

The New Ferrari FXX K Evo Looks Gorgeous on Video

30 Oct 2017, 18:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Like a good wine, the Ferrari FXX has only gotten better with time, culminating with the recently introduced FXX K Evo. The most extreme car this company has ever made for the track is also drop-dead gorgeous.
4 photos
The New Ferrari FXX K Evo Looks Gorgeous on VideoThe New Ferrari FXX K Evo Looks Gorgeous on VideoThe New Ferrari FXX K Evo Looks Gorgeous on Video
It looks like a designer drew the most futuristic thing he could think of, and Ferrari just puts it into production. Without the shackles of pedestrian protection tests, the FXX K Evo is allowed to look as wild as it wants to.

We've scrounged up a couple of the Internet's best videos from yesterday's launch event, and they reveal what a glorious design Ferrari has come up with.

The specs aren't too bad either, again helped by the fact that it doesn't need to comply with on-road regulations. There's an 860 HP version of the successful V12 engine that's supported by a 190 HP electric motor. Together, they can produce as much as 1,050 HP and 730 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.

This then goes to the wheels via a Formula One seven-speed gearbox. Ferrari is also making a big deal out of the steering wheel, which is also F1-like and can be seen outside the car.

Extra skirts and spoilers have apparently been added to the car, and they include a rear wing that looks like it belongs in Le Mans. They've included a center fin for high-speed stability too.

With these extra piece bolted on, the Evo models are said to be 23% better at generating downforce than the FXX K and 75% better than a street-going LaFerrari. To be precise, when it hits 200 km/h the wind pushes the car down with the equivalent of 640 kg or 1,410 lbs. At top speed, that jumps to 830 kg or 1,829 lbs. Did we mention it's also been made lighter?

Nobody is surprised about the Evo model. They made one for the previous two XX cars. However, this generation just looks elegant and fast even while standing still.

Ferrari FXX K Evo Ferrari LaFerrari
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
FERRARI models:
FERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticFERRARI GTC4LussoFERRARI GTC4Lusso LuxuryAll FERRARI models  