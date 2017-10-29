Ferrari FXX-K Evo Launched, Available As Upgrade Package And In Turnkey Flavor

It took the Maranello
-based automaker 5,000 kilometers of development runs and 15,000 kilometers of reliability tests to make the FXX-K Evo happen. Scheduled to roll out in the 2018/2019 season of the XX Program, the lucky few who will buy the most extreme Ferrari based on a production car will be able to race the hybrid V12-powered track car on no less than nine circuits.
Owners of the FXX-K
who want to update to FXX-K Evo specification can do exactly that provided their pockets are deep enough to spare the financial hit. And as you can tell from the photo gallery, aerodynamic trickery is the name of the game. Ferrari spent more than a year running computational fluid dynamics simulations, thus achieving 830 kilograms of downforce at full chat.
Compared to the LaFerrari hypercar
, the FXX-K Evo boasts 75 percent more downforce, and that says a lot about how exciting this bad boy is in the twisties. Ferrari claims the FXX-K Evo happens to be lighter than the FXX-K, though the automaker didn’t offer specific details. For reference, the non-Evo model weighs 1,165 kilograms dry, which translates to 2,568 pounds.
Beyond the upgrades brought to the body shell and aerodynamics, the FXX-K Evo is complemented by specifically calibrated suspension, an all-new steering wheel with KERS Manettino controller, and a 6.5-inch rear video camera display. Ferrari
made improvements to the telemetry system as well, which offers “clearer, more direct performance parameter and car status readouts.”
By itself, the 6.3-liter V12 offers 860 hp at 9,200 rpm and 750 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. In conjunction with the high-performance electric motor, the hybridized
track tool thrills with 1,050 hp and more than 900 Nm, which are sent to the Pirelli P Zero slick-shod rear wheels by an F1-style DCT.