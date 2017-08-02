autoevolution

Purple Lamborghini From Cosmic Girl Music Video Listed For Big Money

Jay Kay has a thing for cars from all walks of life, even though he has a soft spot for supercars. The musician’s passion for all things with four wheels can be best seen in most Jamiroquai music videos, especially in the one for the fan favorite Cosmic Girl.
It’s not every day a musician brings together a Ferrari F355, F40, and a Lamborghini Diablo SE30 for some full-on action on canyon roads. The purple-painted Diablo is the actual star of Cosmic Girl, though, and that’s not because Jay Kay is seen squinting while driving. About that, the Lamborghini had no windshield during the shoot because one of the precision drivers had a bit of “whoopee” with the raging bull. Yes, the bad kind of "whoopee."

A limited-run special edition that’s lighter and more powerful than the standard Diablo, the SE30 packs 523 horsepower (530 PS) from a venerable V12 engine augmented by magnesium intake manifolds. Grunt isn’t all there is, for the rarefied breed can handle its own thanks to adjustable anti-roll bars. In total, 150 examples of the mighty Diablo SE30 rolled off the line.

There’s no denying the one featured in the Jamiroquai music video for Cosmic Girl has the best stories to tell, and that exact car is now offered for sale on Autotrader. The price is, dare I say it, unnerving. The seller, Amari Supercars, wants not a pound sterling less than £549,995, which is sensible more than what Lamborghini wants for the mind-bending Aventador 750-4 SuperVeloce.

Chassis number 142/150 has covered 27,804 kilometers (17,276 miles) and has five previous owners, and the finer details of the exterior and interior are spotless. Finished in Viola Metallic with blue suede upholstery, the Diablo SE30 featured here is one of merely 16 vehicles finished in RHD specification.

Other than the car, the sale also includes plenty of paperwork, including service history, original handbooks and manuals, and tan leather wallet.

