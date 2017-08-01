Lamborghini Gallardo Burns to a Crisp in Seattle, Owner Struggles in Vain

The decades of evolution that have seen supercars going from monsters that wanted to ruin the life of their occupants to the nearly-daily-driver role they play today still haven't managed to address one massive issue of the genre. We're talking about the supercar fires that send so many examples of these beasts to go-fast heaven each year.

And while we usually just get to see the aftermath or the final moments of such sad episodes, things are different this time around.



That's because the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to check out the whole ordeal of this



The Gallardo, which looks like a Superleggera, can be seen coming to a halt in traffic, with the driver trying to solve the smokey problem by using his water bottle.



The man soon realizes that the issue is much serious and manages to get some help, in the form of a fire extinguisher. Nevertheless, this doesn't seem to help. And, with the fire getting fiercer and fiercer, it quickly becomes obvious that the V10 machine will burn to a crisp.



It takes about five minutes for the firemen to reach the scene, with the specialists moving quickly in their battle against the flames. And while it was too late to save the car, we can at least mention that nobody was hurt in the incident.



As we mentioned above, the footage of the incident, which is a little over eleven minutes long, is worthy of your undivided attention.



