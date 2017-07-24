Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Gallardo Go-Kart Is a Street-Legal Toy

The Lamborghini Gallardo could probably be labeled as the most tuning-friendly exotic platform out there (the GT-R doesn't count here) and we are now extremely close to seeing the aftermarket taking the V10 Bull to a whole new level.

4 photos



But what if you strip such a boosted Sant'Agata Bolognese machine of its body? Sure, it might seem strange to get rid of the angular spectacle that is the body of the



Ther aim is to come up with a contraption dubbed LamboKart and it seems the project should hit the road later this season. Yes, we said "road", since, as the aftermarket developer explains, this thing is street-legal.



This mid-engine machine started out in life as a Gallardo E-Gear (read: single-clutch automated manual tranny). However, with Heffner being one of the two best Lambo Tuners in the US (remember the



And while a standard Gallardo, if we may call it so, tips the scales at over 3,300 lbs, the tuner claims this FrankenLambo sits at just 2,500 lbs.



Of course, the said striptease process might just bring a few aero issues, but the team behind the project seems to be prepared for this. Half-cage aside, it appears that the posterior of the once-a-Gallardo now packs a monstrous diffuser with a Pikes Peak-grade wing, even though the latter doesn't appear in the most recent photos of the machine.



And we can't wait to get our hands on fresh details of this open-air monstrosity... By now, anybody who's spent enough time on the Internet has seen what a twin-turbo Gallardo can do. You know, stuff like 7s quarter-mile runs, half-mile stunts that get close to 250 mph and so on.But what if you strip such a boosted Sant'Agata Bolognese machine of its body? Sure, it might seem strange to get rid of the angular spectacle that is the body of the Gallardo , but that's precisely what the folks over at Heffner Performance have done.Ther aim is to come up with a contraption dubbed LamboKart and it seems the project should hit the road later this season. Yes, we said "road", since, as the aftermarket developer explains, this thing is street-legal.This mid-engine machine started out in life as a Gallardo E-Gear (read: single-clutch automated manual tranny). However, with Heffner being one of the two best Lambo Tuners in the US (remember the Huracan quarter-mile war involving this company and rival Underground Racing?), they could help but gift that V10 with a pair of TiAL Sport turbos.And while a standard Gallardo, if we may call it so, tips the scales at over 3,300 lbs, the tuner claims this FrankenLambo sits at just 2,500 lbs.Of course, the said striptease process might just bring a few aero issues, but the team behind the project seems to be prepared for this. Half-cage aside, it appears that the posterior of the once-a-Gallardo now packs a monstrous diffuser with a Pikes Peak-grade wing, even though the latter doesn't appear in the most recent photos of the machine.And we can't wait to get our hands on fresh details of this open-air monstrosity...