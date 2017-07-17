autoevolution

Shooting a .50 Caliber Through a Lamborghini Huracan Is a Watermelon Sensation

17 Jul 2017, 17:10 UTC ·
by
Ever since Ferruccio Lamborghini had a clutch issue with his Ferrari and decided to come up with a car company, Raging Bull owners have been using Sant'Agata Bolognese machines for all sorts of attention-magnet stunts. Such shenanigans won't end too soon and we're here to bring you the latest example of the sort.
The adventure involves a Lamborghini Huracan and, as anybody who knows a thing or two about cars is aware, there are a lot of things you can do with such a supercar.

For instance, you can go to any V8 owner in the world and let him or her know that your car has more cylinders.

Or you can simply hoon the hell out of the thing, since the restrained handling of the "base" model means 610 mid-mounted horsepower never felt safer.

Heck, you could even go ahead and use the Lamborghini Huracan as a... silencer for a .50 cal. At least we belive that's what happens in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

We also believe this stunt has to do with Tax The Rich, a social media supercar hooning sensation, which may or may not be backed by Jon and Harry Hunt, the British real estate-linked father-son duo. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the adventures delivered by the said label, here's an example.

Oh and we also think that the purpose of this stunt it to put a watermelon to sleep. Shooting everybody's favorite fruit is already an Instagram sensation and these guys just took things to the next level.

Notice that this Lambo packs a few aftermarket aero goodies, which is why we refrained from referring to it as a 610 hp machine - such cars often get their fair share of custom exhaust work, while an ECU remap is also on the menu - do you even tune, bro?


 

