Dutch Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Tows Color-Matching Trailer

Lamborghini may have ended Gallardo production back in 2013, but the late models still feel fresh, which is amazing if we take into account the fact that the V10 Bull was born back in 2003.

5 photos



Well, one Gallardo Spyder owner in The Netherlands has decided to do something about the limited hauling abilities of his supercar. And you are now looking at the result, one that comes in color-coordinated form - lens tip to Sander Wubs (via



The two-wheeled tail of this Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder looks like it could swallow quite a lot of stuff. And, if we factor in the open-air attitude of the Lamborghini, we end up with one hell of a road trip-ready animal.



You don't need to be an automotive designer to notice that the styling of the trailer doesn't reach the standards imposed by the stunning angular cues of the Gallardo, but, given the monstrous functionality boost, we won't complain.



It's worth noting that this isn't the first time when we get to see a



And we have to mention that you could wake up one morning, open your browser and come across a Lamborghini Huracan that has been given such a treatment.



