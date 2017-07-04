autoevolution

Dutch Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Tows Color-Matching Trailer

4 Jul 2017, 13:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Lamborghini may have ended Gallardo production back in 2013, but the late models still feel fresh, which is amazing if we take into account the fact that the V10 Bull was born back in 2003.
5 photos
Lamborghini Gallardo Tows Color-Coded Trailer in The NetherlandsLamborghini Gallardo Tows Color-Coded Trailer in The NetherlandsLamborghini Gallardo Tows Color-Coded Trailer in The NetherlandsLamborghini Gallardo Tows Color-Coded Trailer in The Netherlands
Don't get us wrong, the Gallardo is not without its drawbacks and the limited luggage capacity is one of the greatest drawbacks of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine.

Well, one Gallardo Spyder owner in The Netherlands has decided to do something about the limited hauling abilities of his supercar. And you are now looking at the result, one that comes in color-coordinated form - lens tip to Sander Wubs (via Gumbal) for these images.

The two-wheeled tail of this Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder looks like it could swallow quite a lot of stuff. And, if we factor in the open-air attitude of the Lamborghini, we end up with one hell of a road trip-ready animal.

You don't need to be an automotive designer to notice that the styling of the trailer doesn't reach the standards imposed by the stunning angular cues of the Gallardo, but, given the monstrous functionality boost, we won't complain.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time when we get to see a Lamborghini Huracan being put to towing use. Last time we discussed such a matter, we brought you a Lambo that was pulling a much, much larger trailer.

And we have to mention that you could wake up one morning, open your browser and come across a Lamborghini Huracan that has been given such a treatment.

You see, one of the trends that have taken over the supercar realm over the past few years see go-fast machines being gifted with all sorts of hauling devices, with roof racks being the most popular manifestation of this. For instance, here's a Ferrari FF whose owner decided to take full advantage of the V12 vehicle's family-friendly side.
Lamborghini Gallardo Lamborghini trailer pic of the day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1