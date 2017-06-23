autoevolution

New Lamborghini Miura Considered

23 Jun 2017, 9:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
As we know it today, the supercar and its mid-engine magnificence became a thing thanks to the Miura. The model that put Lamborghini on the map to the dissent of Enzo Ferrari, the Miura has chances of getting an actual successor. When? Stefano Domenicali says sometime beyond 2022.
11 photos
Lamborghini MiuraLamborghini MiuraLamborghini MiuraLamborghini MiuraLamborghini Miura ConceptLamborghini Miura ConceptLamborghini MiuraLamborghini MiuraLamborghini Miura ConceptLamborghini Miura Concept
Speaking at the 2017 Automotive News Europe Congress, the former team principal of Scuderia Ferrari expressed that he’s open to a 21st century Miura. If the Lamborghini higher-ups agree with the plan, Domenicali said that it will take some time for the project to turn into production reality.

The head honcho of the Raging Bull further expressed that a four-seat sports car is also considered “in the 2025 to 2030 horizon.” The automaker’s focus for the future is to reinvent the brand. According to Domenicali, “We used to be very polarizing. People loved us or hated us. Now we are trying to be more cool, younger, but as always, different.”

And different is exactly what the Lamborghini clientele wants. In a way, that’s what Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne doesn’t want to admit about the arch-nemesis of Ferrari. As a brief refresher, the man said only recently that some people buy Lamborghinis because they can’t get a Prancing Horse due to the exclusivity factor and the agonizing waiting list.

At the congress, Domenicali also let it slip that Urus development is on target, with the performance-oriented sport utility vehicle expected to arrive at customers by mid-2018. The indirect successor to the LM 002 will be priced at less than €200,000, a figure that translates to $223,000.

For the replacements of the Huracan and Aventador, the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker is expected to adopt a modular vehicle architecture. The platform, which is rumored to debut with the Porsche 960, could also be used as the backbone of an entry-level supercar. With Ferrari thinking about resurrecting the Dino, a sub-Huracan model makes a lot of sense from a business standpoint.
Lamborghini Miura V12 Lamborghini supercar Stefano Domenicali
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1