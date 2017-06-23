New Lamborghini Miura Considered

As we know it today, the supercar and its mid-engine magnificence became a thing thanks to the Miura. The model that put Lamborghini on the map to the dissent of Enzo Ferrari, the Miura has chances of getting an actual successor. When? Stefano Domenicali
says sometime beyond 2022.
11 photos
Speaking at the 2017 Automotive News
Europe Congress, the former team principal of Scuderia Ferrari expressed that he’s open to a 21st century Miura. If the Lamborghini higher-ups agree with the plan, Domenicali said that it will take some time for the project to turn into production reality.
The head honcho of the Raging Bull further expressed that a four-seat sports car
is also considered “in the 2025 to 2030 horizon.”
The automaker’s focus for the future is to reinvent the brand. According to Domenicali, “We used to be very polarizing. People loved us or hated us. Now we are trying to be more cool, younger, but as always, different.”
And different is exactly what the Lamborghini clientele wants. In a way, that’s what Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne doesn’t want to admit about the arch-nemesis of Ferrari. As a brief refresher, the man said only recently that some people buy Lamborghinis because they can’t get a Prancing Horse
due to the exclusivity factor and the agonizing waiting list.
At the congress, Domenicali also let it slip that Urus
development is on target, with the performance-oriented sport utility vehicle expected to arrive at customers by mid-2018. The indirect successor to the LM 002 will be priced at less than €200,000, a figure that translates to $223,000.
For the replacements of the Huracan and Aventador, the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker is expected to adopt a modular vehicle architecture
. The platform, which is rumored to debut with the Porsche 960, could also be used as the backbone of an entry-level supercar. With Ferrari thinking about resurrecting the Dino, a sub-Huracan model makes a lot of sense from a business standpoint.