Lamborghini Urus Shows Its Gaping Intakes on Nurburgring, Camouflage Is Weak

22 Jun 2017, 9:49 UTC ·
by
One of the prototypes that have been a constant presence on the Nurburgring this year is the Lamborghini Urus, with the Sant'Agata Bolognese SUV having shown up on the Green Hell again this week.
Even while covered in heavy camouflage, the high-riding Raging Bull can't conceal its gaping front fascia air intakes, with the stunning appearance of the Lambo already being obvious.

The posterior of the Urus will be at least as spectacular as its nose, and yet the more serious camo found on the tail of the car prevents us from zooming in on the details.

Speaking of covered bits, the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page allows us to catch a glimpse of the dashboard silhouette. And seeing guessing the otherworldy cabin design language of the exotic automaker inside an SUV is enough to capture our attention.

As with the previous Urus sightings, the prototype is surprisingly silent. In fact, the only time when we get a proper sample of the inevitable aural might packed by the machine is during a downshift that see the car going from second into first gear before entering a roundabout found just outside the track.

Make no mistake, though, the production model will display the overly extrovert decibel attitude that characterizes the brand.

The Italians have already confirmed that the engine compartment of the Urus will accommodate a 650 hp twin-turbo V8. Nevertheless, a plug-in hybrid model should also land later in the vehicle's life cycle.

Lamborghini could follow Bentley's example by using its first SUV to introduce a plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, while Crewe has already confirmed that it will offer such hardware for every model in its future lineup, we'll have to wait and see if the Raging Bull aims to spread the eco magic showcased on the Asterion past the Urus.

The Urus is expected to become Lamborghini's most affordable model, with the SUV potentially coming with a starting price sitting below $200,000. Expect the newcomer to land next year.

