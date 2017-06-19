autoevolution

Lamborghini Diablo Owner Drifting the V12 Supercar Offers Quick Driving Lesson

Nowadays, hitting impressive real-world performance numbers in a car can sometimes be incredibly simple. Heck, you can simply jump in a G30 BMW 530d xDrive and, using a single-turbo 3.0-liter oil burner, you'll be able to reach 62 mph quicker than, say, a guy in a Lamborghini Diablo. Nevertheless, back in the days of the said Raging Bull, dealing with a performance machine required plenty of skill, so not too many people packed the assets required to take such a Lambo to the limit.
Of course, there will always be exceptions, people who aren't afraid to face the heavy steering of the Diablo, or it less-than-predictable behavior.

And we're here to talk about a guy who fully deserves such a label, with the man having recently hooned the hell out of his V12 Sant'Agata Bolognese machine during a performance event held in Europe.

The driver acted as if the V12 monster around him was a drift car, using the wet pavement to try and drift the hell out of the Diablo. Fortunately, the whole adventure was caught on camera. And, since we even get to see the way in which the man interacts with the steering wheel, this episode can serve as more than just YouTube-flavored popcorn topping.

To be more precise, there are a few driving lessons to be learned by watching this poster car sideways episode, even with all the spinning involved in the process. And this is why we're inviting you to pay close attention to the tire-abusing moves of the supercar.

And, to give you a taste of just how difficult it can be to tame a Lamborghini Diablo even when you're not trying to put the thing to slip angle work, we've added a second clip below. This brings a Motor Week test involving an incarnation of the Italian devil, so it should deliver your weekly dose of 90s stunts.

P.S.: The Bimmer we mentioned in the intro needs 5.4 seconds to hit 62 mph.

