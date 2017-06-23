Tesla Confirms Talks with Shanghai for Local Plant

More on this:

1 Tesla Model 3 User Interface Photographed While Supercharging

2 Tesla Model S Acceleration Is Legendary, But How Fast Will It Go in Reverse?

3 Tesla Model 3 Prototype Spotted Testing in Bay Area, Looks Ready

4 Closest Look Yet At Tesla Model 3 Exposes Panel Gaps, Manual Charge Port Door

5 Tesla Leapfrogs BMW to Become the 4th Most Valuable Car Brand in the World