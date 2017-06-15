About Vloggers Pointing Back at Cars and a Firefighter Novitec Huracan

Unless you do what we do or are planning to start your own vlogging channel, this might seem trivial. But the YouTube thumbnail usually isn't sourced from the video file itself but a photo taken separately.

5 photos



Usually, it's not the sort of selfie your cousin does with her car, as professional YouTubers use heavy camera gear, like a DSLR shooter. The photomontage we made for this story is comprised of four "car selfies" taken by Shmee150 in the last month.



Of course, everybody else does it the same way, including Vehicle Virgins and I've even seen Casey Neistat pointing at a car. So by no means is Shmee doing something wrong.



I get it; you want to share your excitement about that particular motor. But there's no point being made here other than that the car is evident in the photo even if you don't point at it. Either it's named in the video description, or everybody already knows what it is, which is the case with the Bugatti Chiron.



Something else that grinds my gears is the transition from supercar spotter to vlogger. The supercar spotter just does the walkaround, while the vlogger has to do a 15-minute video where he talks about the weather, what he had for breakfast or mentions the company that paid for his trip to Monaco. It feels disingenuous, but that's how you make the big YouTube bucks!



Oh, and before I forget, that Lamborghini is really cool. It's basically the same as the green one with the



