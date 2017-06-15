autoevolution

About Vloggers Pointing Back at Cars and a Firefighter Novitec Huracan

15 Jun 2017, 16:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Unless you do what we do or are planning to start your own vlogging channel, this might seem trivial. But the YouTube thumbnail usually isn't sourced from the video file itself but a photo taken separately.
5 photos
About Vloggers Pointing Back at Cars and a Novitec Huracan With Firefighter LiveryAbout Vloggers Pointing Back at Cars and a Novitec Huracan With Firefighter LiveryAbout Vloggers Pointing Back at Cars and a Novitec Huracan With Firefighter LiveryAbout Vloggers Pointing Back at Cars and a Novitec Huracan With Firefighter Livery
This ensures higher quality and more "clickability." However, it has also resulted in a strange trend among car vlogs, and that is taking a selfie while pointing back at the car.

Usually, it's not the sort of selfie your cousin does with her car, as professional YouTubers use heavy camera gear, like a DSLR shooter. The photomontage we made for this story is comprised of four "car selfies" taken by Shmee150 in the last month.

Of course, everybody else does it the same way, including Vehicle Virgins and I've even seen Casey Neistat pointing at a car. So by no means is Shmee doing something wrong.

I get it; you want to share your excitement about that particular motor. But there's no point being made here other than that the car is evident in the photo even if you don't point at it. Either it's named in the video description, or everybody already knows what it is, which is the case with the Bugatti Chiron.

Something else that grinds my gears is the transition from supercar spotter to vlogger. The supercar spotter just does the walkaround, while the vlogger has to do a 15-minute video where he talks about the weather, what he had for breakfast or mentions the company that paid for his trip to Monaco. It feels disingenuous, but that's how you make the big YouTube bucks!

Oh, and before I forget, that Lamborghini is really cool. It's basically the same as the green one with the Novitec kit that we just showed, only it's got a 'Fire and Rescue' wrap. Did you notice it's at the same event as that Mutt Cutts Audi RS6?

Huracan supercar spotter Lamborghini supercar
UP NEXT  
Thinly Disguised 2019 BMW X4 M40i: This Could Be It
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show