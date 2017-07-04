autoevolution

Aston Martin DBS Held in Place by Invisible Force Field

4 Jul 2017, 14:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
It's a good idea to mind where you park your car, especially when you drive an exotic model such as the Aston Martin DBS. That usually means paying attention to minimize the risk of having your pride and joy scratched - or stolen if you venture into the bad side of the town - but with cars such as this, that's not all.
5 photos
Aston Martin DBS stuck in mudAston Martin DBS stuck in mudAston Martin DBS stuck in mudAston Martin DBS stuck in mud
When you go someplace, ideally you would also like to come back. That doesn't always happen - see death, for example - but in 99.9 percent of the time, you should have your return route planned. "What do you mean? You just go back the same way you came in."

Ah, if only life were that simple. You see, the dry parking lot where you left your DBS can turn into a bit of a mud trap if somebody upstairs forgets to switch the faucet off and rain starts falling. That friendly light tan dirt has suddenly transformed into a dark brown substance that has nothing better to do than stick to your tires.

This is when you start to curse the moment you decided to take the Aston Martin, with its sporty rubber, low ground clearance, and rear-wheel-drive instead of the less conspicuous but much more useful Mercedes-Benz SUV. We just feel like Aston Martin owners would have a Mercedes SUV as their utility vehicle, but we might be wrong.

Here we see the poor British sports car attempt to make a U-turn on a narrow muddy path, only to fail miserably. Well, it may have started on the dirt road, but it also encompassed half of the nearby field. The Aston Martin does surprisingly well on the grassy bit (we all know wet grass is just as good for traction as salt on a wound), but once it hits the brown stuff, it all comes to a complete halt.

The driver does everything he can not to get stuck - he doesn't rev the engine but keeps everything smooth, for maximum grip - and yet the inevitable happens. As if caught in an invisible force field, the Aston Martin simply refuses to budge even though there doesn't appear to be anything holding it back.

In the end, the gawkers that usually gravitate around supercars like flies to rotten fruit finally prove to be useful for a change. They push the car out, and the only thing that would have made this video better was if they had fallen head first into the mud. No luck, unfortunately.

Aston Martin DBS stuck aston martin Aston Martin DBS fail
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1