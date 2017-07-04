Aston Martin DBS Held in Place by Invisible Force Field

When you go someplace, ideally you would also like to come back. That doesn't always happen - see death, for example - but in 99.9 percent of the time, you should have your return route planned. "What do you mean? You just go back the same way you came in
."
Ah, if only life were that simple. You see, the dry parking lot where you left your DBS can turn into a bit of a mud trap if somebody upstairs forgets to switch the faucet off and rain starts falling. That friendly light tan dirt has suddenly transformed into a dark brown substance that has nothing better to do than stick to your tires.
This is when you start to curse the moment you decided to take the Aston Martin
, with its sporty rubber, low ground clearance, and rear-wheel-drive instead of the less conspicuous but much more useful Mercedes-Benz SUV
. We just feel like Aston Martin owners would have a Mercedes SUV as their utility vehicle, but we might be wrong.
Here we see the poor British sports car attempt to make a U-turn on a narrow muddy path, only to fail miserably. Well, it may have started on the dirt road, but it also encompassed half of the nearby field. The Aston Martin does surprisingly well on the grassy bit (we all know wet grass is just as good for traction as salt on a wound), but once it hits the brown stuff, it all comes to a complete halt.
The driver does everything he can not to get stuck - he doesn't rev the engine but keeps everything smooth, for maximum grip - and yet the inevitable happens. As if caught in an invisible force field, the Aston Martin simply refuses to budge even though there doesn't appear to be anything holding it back.
In the end, the gawkers that usually gravitate around supercars like flies to rotten fruit finally prove to be useful for a change. They push the car out, and the only thing that would have made this video better was if they had fallen head first into the mud. No luck, unfortunately.