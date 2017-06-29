Aston Martin Turns It Up To Eleven With The Vulcan AMR Pro

Following the Vantage AMR Pro
customer racecar, the automaker’s second model to get the go-faster suffix is the Vulcan AMR Pro. Available as a package for all owners of the 24 Vulcan vehicles ever produced, AMR Pro means three things: wicked paint job, shorter gear ratios, and increased downforce for that extra bit of grip when the going gets twisty.
Presented today at the 2017 Goodwood FoS, the unapologetic track tool features louvered panels above the front wheel arches. They’re there for two reasons: reduce aerodynamic lift and extract high-pressure air. A pair of dive planes is present on each side of the front fascia, whereas the front splitter incorporates turning vanes to enhance steering response. Oh, and by the way, the engine cover is 5 kilos lighter than on the regular model.
At the rear, the more aggressive rear wing is complemented by a simple yet effective aerodynamic solution: a 20-millimeter Gurney flap. Slotted wing endplates are on the menu too, boasting 15-mm Gurneys to ensure the rear end sticks to the tarmac. Taken together, all these aerodynamic enhancements ramp up the standard downforce (3,150 Nm) to 4,000 Nm.
The V12 tower-of-power, meanwhile, is a familiar V12 that relies on natural aspiration to pump out 820 brake horsepower. If, by any chance, you’re interested in upgrading your Vulcan
to AMR Pro specification, the order books are now open and first deliveries are scheduled for this fall.
“Like anything with a motorsport mindset, once we’d built and delivered all 24 Vulcans we started thinking about how to make it quicker,”
declared vice president and chief special operations officer, David King. “And so the Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro was born. The shorter gearing makes for truly explosive acceleration between the corners, while the aero package’s increased downforce and improved balance gives our customers the all-important confidence to explore the extraordinary performance on offer.”
