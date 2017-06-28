autoevolution

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Gains 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 Engine From Mercedes-AMG GT S

It’s been a bit of a while now since Aston Martin let it slip that it will borrow the twin-turbo V8 from Mercedes-AMG. And now, a year and three months after the introduction of the DB11, the company’s grand tourer has finally gained the 4.0-liter eight-cylinder motor from the GT S.
It should be noted, however, that the GT S in facelift flavor is more potent than its British counterpart, with the M178 powerplant rated at 522 PS and 670 Nm. The DB11 V8, meanwhile, has the same power as the pre-facelift GT S (510 PS or 503 horsepower), but a little more torque (675 Nm/ 498 pound-feet of torque instead of 650 Nm/479 pound-feet).

Tipping the scales at 1,760 kilograms (3,880 pounds), the DB11 V8 happens to be merely 10 kilograms (3,902 pounds) lighter than the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12-powered example of the breed. Performance-wise, the entry-level variant hits 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill in 4.0 seconds, and keeps on accelerating until the speedo indicates 301 km/h (187 mph).

In Aston Martin’s own words, the decision to add an engine with fewer cylinders and of a lower displacement has something to do “markets where car taxation policy is structured around engine capacity, such as China.” Because the V8 contributes to a lower center of gravity and because more of the mass is centered within the wheelbase, the DB11 V8 is also described as being dynamically distinct from the full-blown V12.

Appearance-wise, Aston Martin didn’t do too many to distinguish the two apart. Unique alloy wheels, dark-finished headlamp bezels, and two hood vents instead of four are the most obvious visual indicators about what’s hiding in the engine bay. And just like the V12, the DB11 V8 is offered exclusively in combination with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Now on sale at retailers worldwide, the 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V8 is scheduled to make its public debut at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend. Deliveries will start at the end of the year, with retail prices kicking off from $198,995 in the U.S., €184,000 in Europe, and £144,900 in the United Kingdom.
