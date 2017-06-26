autoevolution

Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Is Aston Martin’s Idea Of A One-Off

The Henley Regatta is to rowing events what the Geneva Motor Show is to automobiles. Established in 1839 and patronized by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one can’t argue that the Henley Royal is a pretty special competition for a particular type of people. More to the point, the kind of people that would buy and daily drive a fast and luxurious grand tourer.
Aston Martin fits the bill nicely, which is why the automaker has created a one-off DB11 to exhibit at this year’s regatta. The car features a unique specification, carefully selected by the Q by Aston Martin division. Even the most basic stuff (i.e. the paintwork and upholstery) feels very, very special.

What catches one’s eye first is the Diavolo Red exterior color, complemented beautifully by the Satin Scintilla Silver roof and carbon fiber elements. The Gloss Black Directional wheels, which measure 20 inches in diagonal, blend nicely with the rest of the lower bodywork. Highlights also include a pair of smoked taillights, carbon fiber exhaust finishers, and carbon fiber Aston Martin badges up front and at the rear.

The interior is, dare I say it, both cozy and engaging for the senses. Black and Chancellor Red leather dominate the cabin, where the DB11 also features Obsidian Black Alcantara and Shadow Chrome Jewelry. And of course, there’s some carbon fiber in there too for maximum visual effect.

Under the hood, you’ll find pretty much the same 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 as in every other example of the DB11 breed. In due time, the Gaydon-based automaker extend the engine lineup with a more high-powered version of the V12, which is slated for debut in the next-generation Vanquish. There’s also talk about an entry-level DB11 variant propelled by Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 tower-of-power, but the peeps at Aston Martin aren’t yet ready to please the rumor mill.

As for the nearest of futures, spring 2018 will see the advent of the DB11 Volante.
