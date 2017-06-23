autoevolution

Aston Martin Valkyrie Reportedly Packs “Around 1,130 HP”

23 Jun 2017, 10:39 UTC ·
by
As far as the hypercar scene is concerned, the Holy Trio is old news. The P1, 918, and LaFerrari will be succeeded by a new, more technologically-advanced breed of machines. And one of those newcomers is the Valkyrie.
Presented as a full-scale model with great pomp and circumstance in 2016, the first-ever Aston Marin hypercar still has lots of secrets to uncover. A report coming from Road & Track aims to shed light on what’s what, with the motoring publication suggesting a total output of “around 1,130 hp.”

The juicy details come courtesy of “inside sources” according to R&T. Of the grand total, “nearly 1,000 hp” are produced by the mid-mounted V12. A Cosworth design that displaces 6.5 liters, the engine works in tandem with a KERS system and an electric motor. And now, here’s the most mind-boggling detail about the Valkyrie: 1,030 kilograms of curb weight.

It works out to 2,270 pounds in American money, which translates to almost 60 pounds less than an ND-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata. If Road & Track is on the money with these figures, then Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing have an automotive superstar in the making on their hands.

However, something doesn’t add up. What I’m referring to is the Aston Martin promise of a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. 1,130 metric ponies and 1,030 kilograms don’t add up to 1:1 unless the driver is a sturdy fellow who tips the scales at exactly 100 kilograms.

An area where the ridiculously low weight is obvious is the cabin. More in line with a racecar than a hypercar, the Valkyrie’s interior is best described as minimalist. Who actually cares about the spartan design of the dashboard, though, especially when you find yourself behind the steering wheel of such an incredible means of personal transportation?

Aston Martin, the report adds, intends to showcase the production version of the Valkyrie at the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans. Bearing in mind the aerodynamically-conscious exterior design and the sports prototype-inspired styling, the Circuit de la Sarthe is definitely fitting.
