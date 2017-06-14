autoevolution

2018 Aston Martin Vantage AMR Unveiled, Only 300 Will Be Made

 
14 Jun 2017, 8:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Aston Martin’s most successful sports car, the Vantage, has been selected to become the first product of the company’s performance sub-brand.
The British marque launched AMR, which is the equivalent of AMG or the BMW M division for the Gaydon corporation, earlier this year, and it promises to offer cars that are directly influenced from the firm’s motorsport enterprise.

The latter was already a factor in the development of new products, but the creations from Aston Martin Racing are expected to take things up by a few notches.

Customers will get to choose between a V8 or a V12 engine, but the production is limited to only 300 units in total. Out of those, 100 cars will come with the 12 cylinder engine, while the rest get the V8 configuration. The former comes with 603 HP, while the V8 offers 436 HP.

Six-speed and seven-speed manual gearboxes are offered, but clients can also get an automated sequential manual paddle-shift transmission.

Four beautiful exterior schemes are available for the Vantage AMR. The base colors are White, Black, Blue, and Silver. Meanwhile, the graphic elements are, Orange, Blue, Red, or Gray.

No combinations are allowed between them except for those that were already defined. There’s also a “Halo Pack,” which is inspired by the 2016 World Endurance Championship-winning #95 Vantage GTE, which blends Stirling Green with Lime Green accents.

Each exterior scheme is matched to a different combination of colors for the interior upholstery and its corresponding stitching. Customers will also benefit from lightweight carbon fiber seats as optional equipment, along with many other parts made from the same material. Three finishes are available for the 5-spoke V8 Vantage’s AMR alloy wheels, or for the 10-spoke rims of the V12 model.

Another interesting box on the optional equipment list is a titanium exhaust, which is 14 kilograms lighter than the standard system of the V12 motor, and promises a "sensational sound." The British company has decided to offer both Coupe and Roadster body styles in selected markets.

The most affordable version will start at EUR 126,995 in Germany, and the first cars will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Aston Martin Vantage AMR Vantage AMR aston martin Vantage AMR v8 V12
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our ASTON MARTIN Testdrives:

2014 ASTON MARTIN Vanquish81