Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Finally Shows Off Its Headlights

Having started life under the Nebula codename, the Valkyrie made its debut in July 2016 as the AM-RB 001. Almost 10 months since the public unveiling, Aston Martin
gifted the Valkyrie with headlights.
Shown at the end of May 2017 at the Aston Martin Art of Living in Monaco with Serena Williams
posing next to the car, the Valkyrie brags with full-LED headlights with a fairly minimalist design. Despite this advancement, the V12-powered mid-engined bruiser still isn’t ready for production.
Latest developments also include a windshield inspired by LMP1 endurance racing cars, featuring a single windshield wiper. The pictured vehicle further exhibits a more complete interior, as well as a different wheel design from what we were accustomed. On closer inspection, it’s also fairly easy to notice that the front fenders have also been redesigned from the full-scale model
showcased last year.
A detail that passes as uncanny is the lack of an Aston Martin badge up front, but bear in mind that this is still a work-in-progress affair. Having said these, what else is there worth looking forward to? For starters, Cosworth is the company tasked with developing the belly of the beast. More to the point, a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine
.
Augmented by an F1-derived KERS system, the Valkyrie is expected to develop something like 1,000 horsepower in total. On full song, Aston Martin is gunning for a mind-boggling top speed and no less than 4.5 Gs of lateral cornering
. The secret to the Valkyrie’s proficiency at going fast is aerodynamics, with the road car projected to produce up to 1,814 kilograms (4,000 pounds) of downforce.
On the subject of production, Aston Martin wants to build 150 units of the road-going model. A track-only variant
is in the pipeline as well, expected to spawn 25 copies.