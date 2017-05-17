autoevolution

Aston Martin DB11 Volante Spied Without Camouflage, Reaches Dealers Spring '18

 
17 May 2017, 13:20 UTC ·
by
Aston Martin has lifted the veil of camouflage off the DB11 Volante, and its engineers are testing it near the ‘Ring.
The car still has some vinyl on it, but it is less than we have seen before on the British drop-top. Just like another prototype that Aston Martin was testing on public roads, it has a set of stickers on its doors that point to a link on the company’s website, along with the confirmation of the fact that it is a DB11 Volante, and that it will open its order books in spring 2018.

The DB11 Volante has been on the Nurburgring before, and we have several galleries of it in action. It is evident that the British marque has decided to focus on its dynamic abilities, and that the engineers have tested it to the limit in various stages of its development process.

Since the car is months away from launch, it is evident that the roadster has completed all the necessary steps before being released, and the engineers are doing a few check-ups on the most demanding track open for business.

The Volante is expected to come with the same 5.2-liter twin turbo V12 engine that has been fitted to the DB11. It delivers 608 HP and 700 Nm (516 lb-Ft) in standard trim, which is more than enough even for an exotic convertible. It comes with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, and no manual is in sight.

Aston Martin is also planning a 4.0-liter V8 engine, sourced from Mercedes-AMG, but it is not expected to reach this range. Instead, those who buy the Vantage can get the new motor, which is available with a manual gearbox. The same model is claimed to be the best-handling car ever made by the British brand.

While the 2018 Volante does not dream of a title like the one mentioned above, it is expected to ride in an adequate manner for its class.
