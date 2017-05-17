Tesla Model 3 Body-in-White Leaked in Online Brochure for Technicians

After what have been nearly 14 months full of activity, Tesla's "EV for the masses" is only two more from entering production. Or at least that's what the ever-optimistic Elon Musk says.





According to the definition, the picture shows more than a body-in-white since the doors are attached as well as the trunk lid and the front hood, but this gives a better chance to compare it to the early release candidates that have been swarming around lately. And, predictably enough, the alleged production version appears to be identical to the vehicles already roaming the streets. You may not like the man and you may not trust what he says, but more and more information points toward that actually being the case. Forget about the early release candidates that have been spotted around the company's Palo Alto headquarters in California, we now have a picture of a body-in-white Tesla Model 3 straight from the official source.The image appeared in Tesla's "Online Training for Tesla Approved Body Shops" (spotted by Electrek ) where the program for the upcoming Model 3 is detailed together with the caption "Coming July 2017..." But with less than two months left, both the production line and the body line are not yet ready, so it looks like if the July deadline is going to be met, it'll be a very close call.Further encouragement comes from Tesla's promise for a 30 percent rebate on parts for the shops that have at least two technicians who complete the whole course before July 1. Incidentally, body shops have been one of the biggest problems for Tesla , with clients complaining about the delays and long waiting lists for repairing their vehicles.To solve the problem and also get ready for the arrival of the Model 3, Tesla announced it would expand the network of body shops it works with by 300 new locations, as well as opening a few of its own.According to the definition, the picture shows more than a body-in-white since the doors are attached as well as the trunk lid and the front hood, but this gives a better chance to compare it to the early release candidates that have been swarming around lately. And, predictably enough, the alleged production version appears to be identical to the vehicles already roaming the streets.