Aston Martin Valkyrie Leaked Footage Shows Open Gullwing Doors, Full Interior

We're getting to know the Aston Martin Valkyrie bit by bit and the latest look at the automaker's otherworldly machine comes from a piece of leaked footage that takes us around the car, while also allowing us to step into the cabin.

8 photos



We'll start with the cockpit, mentioning that the windscreen isn't the only bit that reminds of a Le Mans prototype. Heck, the access almost seems just as tight - this clip shows us the open gullwing doors of the Valkyrie and, as with the rest of the cabin, things are as minimalist as possible.



The interior holds no less than four screens and, going past the one housed on the F1-style steering wheel and the central display, the screens on the side might just work as a rear-view system (since the prototype currently lacks mirrors, some expect the vehicle to pack rear-view cameras).



With somebody occupying the passenger seat and it looks like the driver and the person riding shotgun will rub elbows.



Given the fact that the car is codeveloped with Red Bull, it's no wonder that the aerodynamic profile seems ready to put any other road car to shame.



So, while the vehicle doesn't pack a rear wing, Aston Martin is reportedly planning to gift it with a jaw-dropping 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg) of downforce. And the underbody of the car will account for quite a lot of that. In fact, if you check out the part of the clip showing the posterior of the machine, you'll notice that you might just be able to store your electric scooter underneath the car.



Cosworth will provide the internal combustion part of the Valkyrie's hybrid powertrain. Expect a naturally aspirated 6,5-liter V12, which, together with an F1-like KERS system, should offer a total of 1,000 hp. It's worth mentioning that, as the



Aston Martin is aiming to kick off customer deliveries for the Valkyrie in 2019 and we can't wait to get our hands on more details of the velocity devil.



Earlier this week, the Internet went crazy over the petite LED headlights of the Valkyrie and now we can finally get a better look at the monster.We'll start with the cockpit, mentioning that the windscreen isn't the only bit that reminds of a Le Mans prototype. Heck, the access almost seems just as tight - this clip shows us the open gullwing doors of the Valkyrie and, as with the rest of the cabin, things are as minimalist as possible.The interior holds no less than four screens and, going past the one housed on the F1-style steering wheel and the central display, the screens on the side might just work as a rear-view system (since the prototype currently lacks mirrors, some expect the vehicle to pack rear-view cameras).With somebody occupying the passenger seat and it looks like the driver and the person riding shotgun will rub elbows.Given the fact that the car is codeveloped with Red Bull, it's no wonder that the aerodynamic profile seems ready to put any other road car to shame.So, while the vehicle doesn't pack a rear wing, Aston Martin is reportedly planning to gift it with a jaw-dropping 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg) of downforce. And the underbody of the car will account for quite a lot of that. In fact, if you check out the part of the clip showing the posterior of the machine, you'll notice that you might just be able to store your electric scooter underneath the car.Cosworth will provide the internal combustion part of the Valkyrie's hybrid powertrain. Expect a naturally aspirated 6,5-liter V12, which, together with an F1-like KERS system, should offer a total of 1,000 hp. It's worth mentioning that, as the Koenigsegg One:1 , the Aston Martin Valkyrie is expected to offer 1 hp per each kilogram, which should see this thing tipping the scales at 1,000 kg (2,204 lbs).Aston Martin is aiming to kick off customer deliveries for the Valkyrie in 2019 and we can't wait to get our hands on more details of the velocity devil.