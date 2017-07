With the Model 3 launch imminent, the CEO has a lot on his plate right now, but we're sure he won't complain. The SpaceX is doing great after recovering from the failed launch last year, the Boring Company has just finished its first tunnel segment in Los Angeles, and the Tesla Model 3 is coming along nicely.In fact, it's two weeks ahead of schedule , meaning the Freemont factory will build the first production EV this Friday. The first 30 private owners will get their cars on July 28 in the now customary Tesla launch party , and production is said to grow exponentially from there.Musk said that only 100 units would be assembled in August, but September would multiply that by fifteen, meaning at least 1,500 Model 3s built. By the end of the year, Tesla should produce 10,000 units of the new sedan per month, meaning total deliveries for 2017 should be well over Chevrolet Bolt's 30,000, despite having a deficit of six months.Well, that may sound good enough for some, but it sure didn't for Norwegian reservation holder Jelmer Verhoog. Knowing all too well that deliveries start from the U.S. West Coast and move east from there, Jelmer couldn't wait patiently for his new EV to come.So he used apple's ARKit to move things forward more quickly. It's surprising how someone so tech-savvy would still film in portrait mode, but apart from that, his execution is spot on. Sure, you couldn't really fool anyone past three-years-old that the car is real, but Jelmer did his best.The augmented reality clip shows the car from every possible angle, it offers color customization options and it can even move in the scenery. What's more, it seems to interact with the bumps in the ground for added realism. If only getting a Model 3 was this simple, though.