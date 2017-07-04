autoevolution

Tesla Model 3 Handover Party on July 28, First 30 Clients Get Their EVs

4 Jul 2017, 10:02 UTC ·
by
Yesterday, Elon Musk announced that Tesla was two weeks ahead of schedule with the release of the highly anticipated Model 3, which is certainly a position it's not used to be in, but is enjoying every minute of it.
With some of the pressure gone, the company can focus on making sure everything is right with the Model 3, and that is more important than ever. That's because the new sedan is supposed to open up the Tesla brand to a whole new segment of the public, and at least 400,000 of them have already shown their interest by placing pre-orders (most of them in the two weeks following the initial reveal last year).

Elon Musk said the first Model 3 would roll out the assembly line at the Freemont factory no later than this Friday - yup, that's three days from now. However, the first ever clients (30 of them) will only get their cars on July 28 in a launch event that will probably be quite similar to the one for the Model X two years ago.

Does that mean the plant will only produce 30 cars from Friday to July 28? No, not at all. Musk said from the beginning that the first cars would go to board members and company employees as a last quality check procedure, if you like, even though he's pretty confident that any problems with the sedan have been already ironed out during the development phase.

Elon Musk is likely to be the MC at the event, holding a features presentation for the Model 3 and also revealing the total number of reservations placed for the new EV. Tesla gave us periodic updates about it at first, but once the number settled around the 370,000 mark, it suddenly became very secretive about it.

The first Model 3s produced will be single motor rear-wheel-drive versions, with the more powerful dual motor and performance versions expected to come early next year, as production ramps up.
