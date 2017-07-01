autoevolution

Tesla Model X 100D vs. Audi SQ7 Drag Race Pits Diesel Against Electricity

The Tesla Model X 100D has races pretty much every performance car there is, but I don't think it's ever faced the most powerful diesel SUV there is.
Even though the Model X has a monopoly on the electric crossover market, thanks to its advanced battery pack. But the Audi SQ7 also knows a few tricks because it's equipped with a 48-volt electrical system that feeds an e-charger.

The SQ7 is not sold in America because of the whole emissions thing. But we know a few people at the dragstrip that would love to see the mighty Audi roll coal against the Tesla Model X 100D.

To be honest, we would have never thought of doing this drag race because the SQ5 seems underpowered. Its 4.0-liter V8 engine only produces 435 horsepower which isn't even in the same league as the Bentayga or GLE 63. No to mention the fact that nearly everybody who raced a Tesla regretted it.

But at the hands of Carwow, the diesel SUV performed admirably. The Model X finishes the quarter-mile race in 13.4 seconds at 102 mph while the SQ7 managed 13.5 seconds at 106 mph. I think that Tesla is broken or something.

Of course, EVs have one drawback: they don't have gears. So at higher speeds, they're not as vicious. Or at least we've been lead to believe that, but the Model X pulls way ahead in the rolling race. And there's also a breaking test, but you probably don't care about that.

The funny thing for me is that the comments section of this video is filled with love for the Audi. It's pretty clear that the Carwow fan base isn't as acclimatized to "the car of the future" and most people believe the SQ7 is better looking, more luxurious and has longer range. But at least they can't say it sounds better!

