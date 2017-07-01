Tesla Model X 100D vs. Audi SQ7 Drag Race Pits Diesel Against Electricity

The Tesla Model X 100D has races pretty much every performance car there is, but I don't think it's ever faced the most powerful diesel SUV there is.

The SQ7 is not sold in America because of the whole emissions thing. But we know a few people at the dragstrip that would love to see the mighty Audi roll coal against the Tesla Model X 100D.



To be honest, we would have never thought of doing this drag race because the SQ5 seems underpowered. Its 4.0-liter V8 engine only produces 435 horsepower which isn't even in the same league as the



But at the hands of Carwow, the diesel SUV performed admirably. The Model X finishes the quarter-mile race in 13.4 seconds at 102 mph while the SQ7 managed 13.5 seconds at 106 mph. I think that Tesla is broken or something.



Of course, EVs have one drawback: they don't have gears. So at higher speeds, they're not as vicious. Or at least we've been lead to believe that, but the Model X pulls way ahead in the rolling race. And there's also a breaking test, but you probably don't care about that.



The funny thing for me is that the comments section of this video is filled with love for the Audi. It's pretty clear that the Carwow fan base isn't as acclimatized to "the car of the future" and most people believe the



