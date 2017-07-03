autoevolution

Tesla Buffs Performance Significantly Across Range, as If Needed

3 Jul 2017, 13:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
When Tesla introduced the Model S P100D last year, the electric sedan became the fastest accelerating production car of the moment. It was quicker to the 60 mph mark than all your Italian supercars or German abominations (yup, that would be the Bugatti Chiron).
4 photos
Porsche Cayman spins as it chases Model SPorsche Cayman spins as it chases Model SPorsche Cayman spins as it chases Model S
The EVs were fighting back, and they were winning. After years of being called boring and uninspiring, a battery-powered vehicle was the weapon of choice for everyone interested in off-the-line acceleration who didn't want to bother with modifying their car.

The Model S P100D had a zero to sixty time of two point thirty four seconds, and then a few months later, that was cut even further to under 2.3 seconds. It wasn't teleporting, but it was damn near close. If that acceleration caught in any other position than lying in your seat with your head pressed against the headrest, you risked getting your neck snapped.

Of course, this meant the Model S became a regular at amateur drag competitions, and it proved a more than decent weapon over the shorter distance of one-quarter of a mile. But it's not like any of this came as a surprise: the P90D wasn't exactly a slouch either.

Well, in a logic that only Tesla can understand, the company decided that quick wasn't quick enough. Granted, it didn't do anything to the P100D's acceleration time, but most of the other versions of the sedan - and the Model X SUV as well - had their 0-60 times cut short. And quite significantly.

For instance, the base Model 75 gained 1.2 seconds - from 5.5 to 4.3 seconds. The dual-motor version of the 75 kWh battery pack, the Model S 75D, is only 0.1 seconds faster than the single motor now, but it used to reach the benchmark speed of 60 mph in 5.2 seconds.

Unlike Tesla's usual modus operandi which involves over the air updates, this increase in performance isn't all software-generated, so it will only apply to new vehicles that are built from now on. So imagine the disappointment of those who got their cars just a few days earlier.

The list of enhancements doesn't end there. The Model S 100D also gets a slight boost - from 4.2 to 4.1 seconds, which means only 0.2 seconds are now separating the Model S 75 from the Model S 100D, which makes the difference in maximum range all the more important.

The Model X also received some love, with the 75D version now posting a 4.9 seconds 0-60 mph sprint time (down from 6.0 seconds) and the 100D also dropping 0.5 seconds for a new time of 4.7 seconds. New for the SUV as well is a seven-seat configuration that allows the second and third rows to fold completely flat, maximizing cargo space for those trips back home from the gardening store with the missus.

It may seem like Tesla is doing all this simply because it can, but things should always be put into context. And what happens toward the end of this month? That's right, the Model 3 starts production, and even though Musk said the new, cheaper sedan would have a 0-60 time of "less than six seconds," but we suspect this update is primarily aimed to make room for the new EV, at least in its more powerful versions.
Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Motors tesla inc Tesla performance buff upgrade
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show