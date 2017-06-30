Tesla Has a 'Near-Monopolistic Opportunity,' Says German Bank Analyst

As anyone who knows a thing or two (but no more than that) about the economy is perfectly aware, monopolies are considered illegal, but when they are handed to you by the very same companies that should act as your competition, what are you supposed to do?

“[Manufacturer] complacency about electric vehicle (EV) technology is worse than perceived. Despite more talk of developing EVs for mass-market adoption, a lack of real action and strategic commitments betray their underlying conviction, with no clear pathway to high-volume EV production before the mid-2020s,” Haissl wrote in his report, quoted by



He goes on to measure the estimated investments Tesla will make over the next five years, and compare it to what the other manufacturers have announced. Needless to say, Elon Musk's company almost has more money invested in EV development than all the other carmakers combined.



At this point, Haissl's assessment is correct. But it does seem as though a wake-up call has gone through the industry in recent years as the big names have all prepared competitive EVs for the following years. For instance,



If the public's response to these future electric models from legacy carmakers will be positive, we doubt they won't go to greater efforts on this front. This type of companies are slow to change so it might take them a bit of time, but that doesn't mean they won't eventually do it.



