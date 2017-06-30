autoevolution

Tesla Has a 'Near-Monopolistic Opportunity,' Says German Bank Analyst

30 Jun 2017, 13:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
As anyone who knows a thing or two (but no more than that) about the economy is perfectly aware, monopolies are considered illegal, but when they are handed to you by the very same companies that should act as your competition, what are you supposed to do?
7 photos
Tesla Roadster Y Concept (fan render)Tesla Roadster Y Concept (fan render)Tesla Roadster Y Concept (fan render)Tesla Roadster Y Concept (fan render)Tesla Roadster Y Concept (fan render)Tesla Roadster Y Concept (fan render)
This is the situation Tesla finds itself in at the moment - or, at least, that's what Alexander Haissl, an analyst for the German Berenberg Bank thinks. And even though he didn't put it in such strong words, his views are more likely shared by others as well.

“[Manufacturer] complacency about electric vehicle (EV) technology is worse than perceived. Despite more talk of developing EVs for mass-market adoption, a lack of real action and strategic commitments betray their underlying conviction, with no clear pathway to high-volume EV production before the mid-2020s,” Haissl wrote in his report, quoted by Forbes. “Tesla will be given a near-monopolistic opportunity to gain market share and outcompete the incumbent automotive industry," he concluded.

He goes on to measure the estimated investments Tesla will make over the next five years, and compare it to what the other manufacturers have announced. Needless to say, Elon Musk's company almost has more money invested in EV development than all the other carmakers combined.

At this point, Haissl's assessment is correct. But it does seem as though a wake-up call has gone through the industry in recent years as the big names have all prepared competitive EVs for the following years. For instance, Jaguar plans to release the I-PACE electric crossover in Frankfurt this year, where rumors say BMW will launch a battery-powered 3 Series with decent range and performance. Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, and Volvo have also expressed their intention of competing in this market.

If the public's response to these future electric models from legacy carmakers will be positive, we doubt they won't go to greater efforts on this front. This type of companies are slow to change so it might take them a bit of time, but that doesn't mean they won't eventually do it.

Granted, Tesla will have plenty of time to grow, but that's something it still needs to do to get ready for the moment the big guns of the rest of the industry will take it in their sights. And with the Model 3 coming in just a matter of weeks, its biggest challenge now is to ramp up production to meet the overwhelming demand. Not a bad situation to find yourself in.
Tesla Motors tesla inc Tesla EV electric ev market
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show