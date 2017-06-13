Tesla Model 3 Prototype Spotted Testing in Bay Area, Looks Ready

Tesla is such a roll that Elon Musk has time to make fun of the people shorting his stock. And once the Model 3 comes out, it will be a whole new ballgame, as the importance of cars like the BMW 5 Series will be downplayed.





A white prototype was recently filmed driving around the Bay Area, which is close to the Tesla factory. From a general point of view, this more compact EV has a very sexy shape, and it's easy to see that the driver is sitting way closer to the nose than in a regular car.However, just like the X and S, the 3 has fit and finish problems. Sure, Tesla skipped the crazy falcon doors, but the opening of the trunk is crazy enough to create weird panel gaps next to the roof frame. Also, the hood isn't lining up with the bumper properly.But even we have reason to forgive the Model 3 because it's going to cost about half as much as the Model S. As Tesla's first venture into the affordable car market, this is undoubtedly one of the most important debuts of the past decade. And don't take it from us; take it from the 400,000 people who have placed a deposit, 180,000 of which came in the first 24 hours after the unveiling last March.Tesla's market cap is now around $61 billion, noticeably bigger than GM, Ford and Chrysler combined. By the end of the year, when the Model 3 will be launched, estimates put the company at $100B, so you could say that this is the most valuable single model in the world right now.No detailed specs have been released, but the company has already confirmed the car will accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than six seconds and have a range of 215 miles (346 km). It will also be semi-autonomous and boast a TV-like 15-inch touchscreen display controlling nearly everything.