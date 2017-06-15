Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Already in Production, on Sale in 2018 in the U.S.

Even though we clearly don't know everything that's been going on behind closed doors, it looks as though Jaguar moved really fast with the I-Pace model, the brand's first all-electric vehicle, and only its second SUV.

SUV seems a bit of stretch, since the car looks like a crossover at best. However, it does come with electric motors on each of its axles, meaning it'll have all-wheel-drive, but that's where the SUV similarities end.



The I-Pace is also dubbed to be pretty fast, with a planned 0-60 mph acceleration time of four seconds. That's not enough to beat a P model Tesla, but it'll be hard to find anything else that could smoke it in a traffic light race. Especially something with as many seats and as much interior space.







The interior is also going to be a strong point for the I-Pace. It looks set to borrow much of it from the recently revealed



The British company announced it would build the new EV at the Magna Steyr plant in Austria, and word is the first I-Paces are already coming off the production line, according to Admittedly, calling the I-Pace anseems a bit of stretch, since the car looks like a crossover at best. However, it does come with electric motors on each of its axles, meaning it'll have all-wheel-drive, but that's where the SUV similarities end.The I-Pace is also dubbed to be pretty fast, with a planned 0-60 mph acceleration time of four seconds. That's not enough to beat a P model Tesla, but it'll be hard to find anything else that could smoke it in a traffic light race. Especially something with as many seats and as much interior space. Jaguar took full advantage of the electric powertrain in the design of the I-Pace, so the EV has a very long passenger compartment and a matching wheelbase. With the battery pack slotted underneath the floor, it'll also have a low center of gravity, which translates into the kind of handling you would expect from a car with a jaguar on its hood.The interior is also going to be a strong point for the I-Pace. It looks set to borrow much of it from the recently revealed Range Rover Velar , which is excellent news if anything. The Jaguar EV may fall short of Tesla 's performance figures, but it will most likely smash it when it comes to interior build quality, an area where Musk's EVs have always been lacking.The British company announced it would build the new EV at the Magna Steyr plant in Austria, and word is the first I-Paces are already coming off the production line, according to Automotive News . The car is scheduled for a debut this fall at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, with first deliveries to take place before the end of the year in Europe, and in early 2018 in the U.S.