autoevolution

Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Already in Production, on Sale in 2018 in the U.S.

 
15 Jun 2017, 11:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Even though we clearly don't know everything that's been going on behind closed doors, it looks as though Jaguar moved really fast with the I-Pace model, the brand's first all-electric vehicle, and only its second SUV.
Admittedly, calling the I-Pace an SUV seems a bit of stretch, since the car looks like a crossover at best. However, it does come with electric motors on each of its axles, meaning it'll have all-wheel-drive, but that's where the SUV similarities end.

The I-Pace is also dubbed to be pretty fast, with a planned 0-60 mph acceleration time of four seconds. That's not enough to beat a P model Tesla, but it'll be hard to find anything else that could smoke it in a traffic light race. Especially something with as many seats and as much interior space.

Jaguar took full advantage of the electric powertrain in the design of the I-Pace, so the EV has a very long passenger compartment and a matching wheelbase. With the battery pack slotted underneath the floor, it'll also have a low center of gravity, which translates into the kind of handling you would expect from a car with a jaguar on its hood.

The interior is also going to be a strong point for the I-Pace. It looks set to borrow much of it from the recently revealed Range Rover Velar, which is excellent news if anything. The Jaguar EV may fall short of Tesla's performance figures, but it will most likely smash it when it comes to interior build quality, an area where Musk's EVs have always been lacking.

The British company announced it would build the new EV at the Magna Steyr plant in Austria, and word is the first I-Paces are already coming off the production line, according to Automotive News. The car is scheduled for a debut this fall at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, with first deliveries to take place before the end of the year in Europe, and in early 2018 in the U.S.
2018 Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover jaguar i-pace EV
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our JAGUAR Testdrives:

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe83
Jaguar F-Type V6 S82
JAGUAR XKR 80
JAGUAR XFR 76