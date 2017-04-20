Jaguar Electric SUV To Debut At 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Presented as a concept
at last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, then painted Photon Red
for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March, the Jaguar I-Pace is preparing to make its production-ready debut this fall. At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, apparently.
This information comes courtesy of Auto Express
, though the cited publication fails to mention if Jaguar said so or if this is hearsay coming from sources close to the British automaker. Whatever the case, the timing couldn’t be better considering Jaguar already showed off the I-Pace Concept driving on the streets of London, just like that. And yes, that’s just the start.
I would also like to stress out what the manufacturer declared through a release dated March 15, 2017: “The Jaguar I-Pace [...] will be revealed in late 2017 and will be on the road in the second half of 2018.”
Guess that’s enough intel to understand Auto Express’ guess regarding the electric SUV
’s debut.
Nevertheless, powertrain specifics are still a mystery at this point. The concept makes use of a pair of electric motors designed in-house by Jaguar Land Rover
. The two units develop 400 PS (395 hp) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), which is enough for a sprint to 60 mph (96 km/h) in roughly four seconds.
The battery fitted to the I-Pace Concept is a 90 kWh lithium-ion pack, also designed in-house. NEDC range is estimated to be more than 500 kilometers (310 miles), whereas EPA range will top 220 miles (354 kilometers).
According to Mike Cross, the chief engineer of vehicle integrity, at Jaguar Land Rover is pretty sure the I-Pace “will be the first electric vehicle developed for enthusiasts who love driving."
Regardless of that aspect, the truth of the matter is that the I-Pace will definitely sell by the bucketload.
Other than the all-electric performance, the badge and the cab-forward design with an interior inspired by the Range Rover Velar
are key components of the I-Pace’s appeal. On that note, the pre-order books are now open.