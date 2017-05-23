Jaguar I-Pace Spotted In Monaco, It Looks Like the Concept

Jaguar
is preparing to launch its first electric
model, the I-Pace, and it appears that the production car was spotted on a public road before the official unveiling.
The I-Pace was being driven on the street in Monaco, and the journalists at Agenda de l’Automobile (no translation needed) managed to film it as it was being moved for a photo shoot.
The shoot was organized close to midnight, and the street that was used for the session is part of the F1 track.
A few months ago, Jaguar opened the order books
for the I-Pace
, in spite of the fact that the production car was not revealed yet. At that time, the brand from Coventry published a photo gallery of the I-Pace Concept in a stunning shade of red, and it was driven on the streets of London.
The 2017 Monaco Grand Prix takes place this weekend, and Jaguar has taken advantage of the fact that some roads are temporarily closed for regular traffic to arrange a photo/video shoot.
While an unveiling at this event is possible, we would not get our hopes high for it taking place at the Monegasque F1 race.
The concept that previews the I-Pace has a driving range that exceeds 310 miles (500 km), and it can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in about four seconds. It is unclear if the production model will mirror the specs presented for the 90 kWh version, but there’s a chance that they may come close.
The British marque is expected to offer multiple versions of the I-Pace, just like Tesla has in its Model X range. Unlike conventional automobiles, these versions will be differentiated by the capacity of their batteries, and some of them may come with an extra motor when compared to their siblings.
Jaguar says that the I-Pace will be a “true driver’s car,” while also respecting the brand’s specific handling and character. All we know is that it may be one of the sexiest production electric vehicles on the market in 2018.