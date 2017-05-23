autoevolution

Jaguar I-Pace Spotted In Monaco, It Looks Like the Concept

 
23 May 2017, 8:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Jaguar is preparing to launch its first electric model, the I-Pace, and it appears that the production car was spotted on a public road before the official unveiling.
The I-Pace was being driven on the street in Monaco, and the journalists at Agenda de l’Automobile (no translation needed) managed to film it as it was being moved for a photo shoot.

The shoot was organized close to midnight, and the street that was used for the session is part of the F1 track.

A few months ago, Jaguar opened the order books for the I-Pace, in spite of the fact that the production car was not revealed yet. At that time, the brand from Coventry published a photo gallery of the I-Pace Concept in a stunning shade of red, and it was driven on the streets of London.

The 2017 Monaco Grand Prix takes place this weekend, and Jaguar has taken advantage of the fact that some roads are temporarily closed for regular traffic to arrange a photo/video shoot.

While an unveiling at this event is possible, we would not get our hopes high for it taking place at the Monegasque F1 race.

The concept that previews the I-Pace has a driving range that exceeds 310 miles (500 km), and it can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in about four seconds. It is unclear if the production model will mirror the specs presented for the 90 kWh version, but there’s a chance that they may come close.

The British marque is expected to offer multiple versions of the I-Pace, just like Tesla has in its Model X range. Unlike conventional automobiles, these versions will be differentiated by the capacity of their batteries, and some of them may come with an extra motor when compared to their siblings.

Jaguar says that the I-Pace will be a “true driver’s car,” while also respecting the brand’s specific handling and character. All we know is that it may be one of the sexiest production electric vehicles on the market in 2018.

Jaguar I-Pace jaguar i-pace SUV electric spyshots Monaco
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our JAGUAR Testdrives:

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe83
Jaguar F-Type V6 S82
JAGUAR XKR 80
JAGUAR XFR 76