Jaguar Land Rover Boss Says Diesels Are Not That Bad, They Need A Future

Modern diesel
engines are demonised and it is wrong, Ralf Speth believes. According to the boss of JaguarLand Rover
, the technology has room for improvement, and it can surpass gasoline engines if the every company met the stricter emission legislation imposed by governments.
Mr. Speth thinks that the latest compression-ignited motor
technology has made a significant step in reducing emissions and particulates while also increasing performance.
In an interview with Autocar
, Ralf Speth explained that diesel engines need to have a future, but this would only happen if all manufacturers respected the stricter emissions norms.
He explained that the entire transport industry must be sure that diesels will comply with the rules, because the fuel is currently the sole power source in many branches of the industry.
The biggest problem with diesel technology, Mr. Speth thinks, is that the old vehicles have been incorrectly “assimilated” with the new ones, which was detrimental to the image of modern diesel technology.
The consequences of those actions have affected the way people view cutting-edge diesel engines, in spite of the fact that they only share the fuel and operating principle with their ancestors.
While people have the impression that eliminating diesel engines from the lineups of automakers would solve many problems, Ralf Speth explained that the European car industry relies on diesel engines more than anywhere else in the world. Without diesels, automakers would not be able to comply with emissions and fuel economy results on a fleet level.
Instead of hybrids and electrics gaining traction after the entire Dieselgate scenario, the customers have started buying gasoline engined vehicles instead of diesels, Speth noted.
In other words, Volkswagen
’s Dieselgate
was bad for the corporation, the entire automotive industry in Europe, and the environment.
People have begun to criticize oil burners more than ever before because of the cheating scandal of the German brand, but the CEO of the British premium automaker believes that nobody will be able to say that diesels will go away for good from a certain point.
A solution would be the continued development of compression-ignited
motors along with electrics and gasoline units, JLR’s boss explained.