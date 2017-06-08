Jaguar F-Type SVR - We've All Heard Its Engine Sound, But How About Seeing It?

The sound of a car
makes up a big portion of its appeal, and we suspect it was one of the reasons - along with the limited range and the subsequent range anxiety - why people were so averse toward electric cars at first.
While EVs will never sound as good as V8-powered cars, they seem to check all the other boxes that make a good sports car (apart from the low weight), so we're likely looking at some of the last fast-going gas burners.
If that turns out the case, we could have had much worse swan songs than the Jaguar F-Type SVR
. The British sports car has been described as a hooligan, and in this business of car making, that's actually a compliment.
The F-Type SVR is a raw, in-your-face loudmouth that screams its lungs out with no consideration for its surroundings or how late it is. Slip your foot one millimeter further down the throttle pedal's travel than you should have, and the angriest below will come out of those exhausts.
That's because the F-Type SVR
uses the superb 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that powers all of the company's performance vehicles, including those from Range Rover. In the F-Type, however, it produces 575 hp, enough for a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h).
But the F-Type SVR is the kind of car where it's not the numbers that count, but how it delivers them on the road. Or, in this case, inside a dyno-equipped hangar turned into a recording studio.
The Jaguar
team placed two microphones to capture the sound from both the engine and the exhaust, and then relay it through 28 speakers, each placed underneath a blackboard with some tiny white particles on top.
As we probably all know, the frequency of the sound causes the particles to arrange in different patterns, giving us a unique chance of visualizing the sound produced by this glorious sports car. Watch as the patterns shift from one shape to another depending on the V's rev count and make sure to wear your headphones as well. Make sure to stick till the end for a bit of a scare.