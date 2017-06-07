Lister's Jaguar F-Type SVR Has Custom Green Accents, Vossen Wheels

We're confused. Lister is supposed to be this legendary company that makes the ridiculously cool, priceless Jaguars from grandpa's era. But here is an F-Type SVR with their name on it that seems more suited for a cruise to Monaco or even some drag racing.





The F-Type SVR is the most extreme Jaguar short of the XJ220. But there haven't been that many tuning projects dedicated to it, certainly not ones that do justice to a 200mph car.This one is a bit eclectic in the way it combines bits and bobs, but the big picture is easy to read: black coupe with green accents.Prestige Wheel Center in Birmingham contributed this set of VPS -305 forged alloy wheels painted black, sized 21x9 at the front and 21x11.5 at the rear, with tires from Continental. And to correct some of the odd handling tendencies of the car, all four corners have been fitted with KW adjustable coilover suspension.The cherry is a carbon-tipped exhaust system from Quicksilver, which you can listen to in the video at the bottom of the story. However, it's the photo gallery where you will see the carbon finish of the tips and surrounding air diffuser. Exterior upgrades are limited to metallic green paint on the grille frame and brake calipers.A full custom interior lifts the F-Type SVR from anonymity. As with the exterior, the theme combines black (the leather) with bright green (the stitching). Lister added quilting on the bucket seats and door cards.Lighter, stiffer, faster, louder and considerably more expensive than the F-Type Coupe everybody else has, the SVR is marketed by Jaguar as "the 200mph all-weather supercar." Under the hood is the familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V8, pushing out 575 PS and 700Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of just 3.5 seconds. However, those numbers still don't trump a certain Porsche.