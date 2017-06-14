2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Officially Revealed, Looks Stunning

Every big German carmaker has at least two or three wagon models which sell well enough. But Jaguar has been on and off with their's for many decades. This is their latest attempt, the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake
. It's also set to go on sale in China and America, so wagon love is spreading.
The back looks like a sad person with a unibrow, even though it borrows taillight design from the F-Type. But the front is stellar particularly as it's got the deeper air intakes of a sports model. But our favorite feature is the panoramic glass roof, which measures 63 inches of 1.6 meters.
Now, nobody has ever said Jaguar makes ugly cars. Well... they sometimes do, but BMWs are even more hideous. The problem with the old XF Sportbrake was more fundamental. Jaguar focused on big V8 and V6 engines, but their four-cylinder turbocharged units weren't all that good. And it's those that 99% of customers wanted.
Nowadays, that's not a problem, as the Brits have even developed their own 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel with 240 PS and 500 Nm of torque. In fact, their entire 2-liter engine range completely mirrors BMW, Audi, and Mercedes
.
Here's the complete engine lineup for the UK market, where the XF Sportbrake will start at £34,910:
- 163 HP 2.0-liter diesel manual and automatic, RWD
- 180 HP 2.0-liter diesel auto, RWD, and AWD
- 240 HP 2.0-liter diesel auto, AWD
- 300 HP 3.0-liter V6 diesel auto, RWD
- 250 HP 2.0-liter petrol auto, RWD
However, the white car in these official photos has got the supercharged 3.0-liter V6 with 380 PS. It will do 60 mph in just over 5 seconds, so all is right with the world.
What's more, the new XF is already the handling benchmark in the segment, some argue, and customer care is way better too. Tipping the scales at 3,659 lbs (1,660 kg), however, this wagon is not the lightest we've seen, but it should do okay in the mpg and CO2 departments.