Mercedes-AMG E63 All-Terrain Prototype Goes Berserk on Nurburgring

Mercedes-AMG deserves a plenty of credit for its efforts to boost the popularity of the wagon genre, with the fresh 2018 E63 T-Modell
delivering plenty of arguments in favor of this body style. And it seems like Affalterbach's family efforts don't stop here, as the carmaker is probably working on an E63 incarnation of the E-Class All-Terrain
.
We've spied the potential Mercedes-AMG
E63 All-Terrain on numerous occasions and we are now back on the topic to show you the machine going flat out on the Green Hell.
The test car displayed in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page flew over vibrators as if it was trying to set an imaginary record for production cars that are meant to serve as super-SUV
alternatives.
Nevertheless, the prototype appears to sound a bit tame for a vehicle animated by AMG's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. After all, the unit delivers 571 PS (563 hp) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) on the "standard" E63 Sedan or Wagon, churning out 612 PS (603 hp) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) for the S versions of the machines.
At first, it might seem strange for the three-pointed star to mix the high-riding wagon with such a powerplant. However, if we take into account the fact that Mercedes-AMG has shoehorned the said V8 into the GLC and GLC Coupe - meet the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe
, which, at least until the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR
arrives, can be labeled as brutes of the segment.
As we've said in the past, we don't buy the rumors stating that the prototype seen here is a test car for the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT four door. And the main argument for this has to do with the four-door coupe getting its dedicated prototypes. Besides, the generous ground clearance displayed by the test car seen here wouldn't make sense for the GT purpose.