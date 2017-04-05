autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Mercedes-AMG E63 All-Terrain Prototype Goes Berserk on Nurburgring

 
5 Apr 2017, 10:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mercedes-AMG deserves a plenty of credit for its efforts to boost the popularity of the wagon genre, with the fresh 2018 E63 T-Modell delivering plenty of arguments in favor of this body style. And it seems like Affalterbach's family efforts don't stop here, as the carmaker is probably working on an E63 incarnation of the E-Class All-Terrain.
We've spied the potential Mercedes-AMG E63 All-Terrain on numerous occasions and we are now back on the topic to show you the machine going flat out on the Green Hell.

The test car displayed in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page flew over vibrators as if it was trying to set an imaginary record for production cars that are meant to serve as super-SUV alternatives.

Nevertheless, the prototype appears to sound a bit tame for a vehicle animated by AMG's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. After all, the unit delivers 571 PS (563 hp) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) on the "standard" E63 Sedan or Wagon, churning out 612 PS (603 hp) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) for the S versions of the machines.

At first, it might seem strange for the three-pointed star to mix the high-riding wagon with such a powerplant. However, if we take into account the fact that Mercedes-AMG has shoehorned the said V8 into the GLC and GLC Coupe - meet the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe, which, at least until the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR arrives, can be labeled as brutes of the segment.

As we've said in the past, we don't buy the rumors stating that the prototype seen here is a test car for the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT four door. And the main argument for this has to do with the four-door coupe getting its dedicated prototypes. Besides, the generous ground clearance displayed by the test car seen here wouldn't make sense for the GT purpose.

Mercedes-AMG 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic T-Modell nurburgring 2017 spy video mercedes-benz e-class all-terrain Mercedes-AMG E63 All-Terrain
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74