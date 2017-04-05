autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2019 Jaguar E-Pace Continues Extensive Nurburgring Testing Program

 
5 Apr 2017, 8:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Jaguar’s next crossover, a product that will be called E-Pace, is being tested on the Nurburgring.
You might have noticed it a few days ago, and we have a new set of spyshots of this prototype. It looks like the same vehicle is being employed on the ‘Ring, and the driver’s equipment is also similar.

Most likely, the same lucky engineer has been hooning the E-Pace on the ‘Ring this past couple of days, and he or she only swapped places with a few colleagues to get some rest.

The E-Pace is the F-Pace’s smaller brother, and it will be grouped in the compact crossover segment. Evidently, this is a premium product so that it will fight with its competitors from BMW, Audi, Infiniti, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz.

Some rumors claim that Jaguar Land Rover will employ the platform that the E-Pace is based for the next-generation Evoque. Most likely, since these two models are in the same segment, those rumors might be true, but the British corporation will focus on giving the two vehicles different characters.

In other words, the Jaguar E-Pace and the upcoming Range Rover Evoque will “feel” different when driven. All reports point to the Jaguar being oriented towards sporty driving, while the Range Rover would get a more comfortable approach.

After the E-Pace reaches the market sometime in 2018, the marque will focus on launching the I-Pace. The latter, as you probably know by now, is an electric model, the first in the history of the brand. It will be placed in the same segment as the E-Pace, and they are expected to share a few components here and there.

The first year of sales for the Jaguar F-Pace brought 45,973 clients, which translates to about 30% of the company’s sales results in that period. The figures are good news for the conglomerate owned by Tata Motors, because it means that its results are improving, and the investments in new models paid off.
Jaguar E-Pace E-Pace jaguar Nurburgring spyshots electric 2018 jaguar e-pace
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our JAGUAR Testdrives:

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe83
Jaguar F-Type V6 S82
JAGUAR XKR 80
JAGUAR XFR 76