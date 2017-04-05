2019 Jaguar E-Pace Continues Extensive Nurburgring Testing Program

Jaguar’s next crossover, a product that will be called E-Pace, is being tested on the Nurburgring
.
You might have noticed it a few days ago, and we have a new set of spyshots
of this prototype. It looks like the same vehicle is being employed on the ‘Ring, and the driver’s equipment is also similar.
Most likely, the same lucky engineer has been hooning the E-Pace on the ‘Ring this past couple of days, and he or she only swapped places with a few colleagues to get some rest.
The E-Pace
is the F-Pace’s smaller brother, and it will be grouped in the compact crossover
segment. Evidently, this is a premium product so that it will fight with its competitors from BMW, Audi, Infiniti, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz.
Some rumors claim that Jaguar Land Rover will employ the platform that the E-Pace is based for the next-generation Evoque. Most likely, since these two models are in the same segment, those rumors might be true, but the British corporation will focus on giving the two vehicles different characters.
In other words, the Jaguar E-Pace and the upcoming Range Rover Evoque will “feel” different when driven. All reports point to the Jaguar being oriented towards sporty driving, while the Range Rover would get a more comfortable approach.
After the E-Pace reaches the market sometime in 2018, the marque will focus on launching the I-Pace
. The latter, as you probably know by now, is an electric model
, the first in the history of the brand. It will be placed in the same segment as the E-Pace, and they are expected to share a few components here and there.
The first year of sales for the Jaguar F-Pace brought 45,973 clients, which translates to about 30% of the company’s sales results in that period. The figures are good news for the conglomerate owned by Tata Motors, because it means that its results are improving, and the investments in new models paid off.