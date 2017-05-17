autoevolution

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Teased, Debut Date Set For June 14

 
17 May 2017, 8:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The F-Pace is nice and all. But however many Jaguar may sell, it doesn’t have the elegance of a longroof, a body style that has been missing from the British automaker’s lineup for quite some time now. On June 14, however, the brand with the leaping cat will set things straight with the debut of the new XF Sportbrake.
As a brief refresher, Jaguar let it slip last year at the Paris Motor Show that that its mid-size sedan will soon become available as a family-oriented wagon variant. In keeping with the first-gen XF Sportbrake, the new kid on the block boasts the stylistic aplomb one would expect from a modern Jaguar, even with tennis ball-inspired camouflage wrapping the entirety of its body shell.

From the newest tease of the cool dad-mobile, it’s easy to notice that the trunk is big enough for plenty of tennis rackets and gear, even with the rear seats in place. The teaser further reveals the newest generation of InControl Touch Pro infotainment, a dual-exit exhaust system, two-tone leather upholstery, and paddles mounted on the steering wheel. The design of the front fascia, on the other hand, gives away the fact that the pre-production prototype isn’t fitted with the blown 3.0-liter V6 from the XF S.

“What's the thing with the tennis theme, though? As it happens, Jaguar is the official car partner of The Championships, Wimbledon 2017. The oldest tennis tournament in the world, the London-based event is a great way for Jaguar to show off its vehicles to the world, spectators and TV audience alike.

Among the goodies the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake will bring forth, you can expect to find a new Ingenium engine under the hood. Serving as a replacement for the Ford-era 2.0i, the 2.0-liter Ingenium will be offered in multiple tunes. The F-Type is gifted with the most potent variant of them all, packing 300 PS (296 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) from 1,500 rpm.

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake teaser Jaguar XF Sportbrake station wagon Jaguar XF ingenium jaguar
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our JAGUAR Testdrives:

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe83
Jaguar F-Type V6 S82
JAGUAR XKR 80
JAGUAR XFR 76