2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Teased, Debut Date Set For June 14

The F-Pace
is nice and all. But however many Jaguar may sell, it doesn’t have the elegance of a longroof, a body style that has been missing from the British automaker’s lineup for quite some time now. On June 14, however, the brand with the leaping cat will set things straight with the debut of the new XF Sportbrake.
As a brief refresher, Jaguar let it slip last year at the Paris Motor Show that that its mid-size sedan will soon become available as a family-oriented wagon variant. In keeping with the first-gen XF Sportbrake
, the new kid on the block boasts the stylistic aplomb one would expect from a modern Jaguar, even with tennis ball-inspired camouflage wrapping the entirety of its body shell.
From the newest tease of the cool dad-mobile, it’s easy to notice that the trunk is big enough for plenty of tennis rackets and gear, even with the rear seats in place. The teaser further reveals the newest generation of InControl Touch Pro infotainment, a dual-exit exhaust system, two-tone leather upholstery, and paddles mounted on the steering wheel. The design of the front fascia, on the other hand, gives away the fact that the pre-production prototype isn’t fitted with the blown 3.0-liter V6 from the XF S
.
“What's the thing with the tennis theme, though?
As it happens, Jaguar
is the official car partner of The Championships, Wimbledon 2017. The oldest tennis tournament in the world, the London-based event is a great way for Jaguar to show off its vehicles to the world, spectators and TV audience alike.
Among the goodies the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake will bring forth, you can expect to find a new Ingenium engine under the hood. Serving as a replacement for the Ford-era 2.0i, the 2.0-liter Ingenium
will be offered in multiple tunes. The F-Type is gifted with the most potent variant of them all, packing 300 PS (296 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) from 1,500 rpm.