"Pyjama Mamas" Is a Weirdly Sexy Vauxhall Crossland X Ad

30 Jun 2017, 13:56 UTC
by
Vauxhall has exploded with the pent-up sexuality of a divorcée who sent the kids off to their grandma and had one too many glasses of red wine. Meet "Pyjama Mamas," the only Crossland X video that will ever do something for your nether region.
It's about mothers who are too tired and stressed to put on street clothes when they take their kids to school or go grocery shopping. And these aren't some vomit-covered, dreary-eyed women like in Fiat's Motherhood 500L campaign from a year back. No, these sexy women who aren't afraid to rock satin PJs in public and show off their dance moves.

"Pyjama Mamas is a punchy and upbeat campaign for our newcomer, the Vauxhall Crossland X. Our brief was to bring something very different to our burgeoning SUV offering, which is due to grow still further in 2017 with the launch of the larger Grandland X later in the year. Our optimistic take on life as well as the, ‘Isn’t life brilliant’ brand positioning have been incorporated throughout the campaign," Simon Oldfield, Marketing Director for Vauxhall Motors.

There's also a song, ‘Pajamas All Day,' by HardNox, the Las Vegas-based MC/DJ brothers Dan and Jim Kehoe. The ad campaign launches today and will showcase various features including the 180-degree reversing camera.

At £16,555 for the entry-level model, the Crossland X is over two grand less expensive than the Mokka X. That's for the SE model with an 80 horsepower 1.2-liter, 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, OnStar, climate control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

However, we'd consider getting the 1.2-liter turbo engine that's available in either 110 or 130 HP because it's a tall car and it needs the torque. And yes, that's a 1.2L, not a 1.0L as everything comes from Peugeot, including the platform. For the diesel-loving crowd, the all-new Vauxhall Crossland X can be equipped with a 1.6-liter making up to 120 HP that is available with a six-speed automatic. So you can use that other hand for holding up the morning coffee.

