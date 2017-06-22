Tesla Model 3 User Interface Photographed While Supercharging

autoevolution

Probably the most anticipated electric vehicle of 2017, the Model 3 is slowly but steadily heading into production. In the case of this particular release candidate, the Model 3 gives us a glimpse into its user interface.
Coming courtesy of Redditor youyouxue, the featured photograph of the central touchscreen offers a few details as to what to expect from the Palo Alto-based automaker’s newcomer. First and foremost, the graphical user interface shows that the car is charging at a rate of 169 miles hour. Bearing in mind the remaining charging time is 50 minutes and the juice-o-meter shows 95 miles up and ready to go, then you get something like 262 miles of range with the battery fully charged.

If this is the entry-level 60 kWh battery, not the range-topping configuration, the Model 3 can brag about it in the face of the 238-mile Chevrolet Bolt. The GUI also reveals that the on-board charger is limited to 32A. By comparison, the Model S in 75D flavor boasts 48A, whereas the 100D is capable of 72A. As for charging rate, that would be 70 kW.

LTE connectivity is on the menu as well, as is dual climate control. Last, but certainly not least, the Model 3 representation reveals something Elon Musk also did not that long ago. More to the point, first units of the compact sedan will ship only with rear-wheel-drive. Fret not, though, for the dual-motor powertrain will arrive in due time, most likely next year.

On a tangent to the focus of the story, a gentleman asked Musk is the reservation on a Model 3 can “be extended if options needed [are] not available at launch?” To the Chicago-based man’s fairly sensible question, the head honcho of Tesla tweeted a straightforward “will extend.” So yes, ladies and gents, you can get all-wheel-drive on your 3er as long as you’re prepared to hold on to that reservation for a bit longer.

As a brief refresher, the production-spec Model 3 will be unveiled in July. Production is scheduled to start in July as well, with Tesla aiming to manufacture 5,000 examples of the breed per week by the end of 2017. At some point in 2018, the company expects the weekly figure to double.

