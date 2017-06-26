autoevolution

Tesla Roadster Rendering Doesn't Even Try

26 Jun 2017, 17:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
The Model 3 is the next big thing for Tesla, with the Semi to follow and, possibly, even the promised electric pickup, but a lot of people are already thinking about the next Roadster.
7 photos
Guber Motors fire before and afterGuber Motors fire before and afterGuber Motors fire before and afterGuber Motors fire before and afterGuber Motors fire before and afterAC Propulsion Tzero
And why shouldn't they? Back when Tesla was still starting out, the company took the chassis and the body of a Lotus Elise and built the most exciting EV of its time. Now, with years of expertise, a large team, competent designers and a lot to lose, we too would be very curious to see what Tesla's vision of a sports car is.

Admittedly, Elon Musk didn't go out of his way to temper down enthusiasm for the second-gen Roadster by mentioning there was a reason the Model S only went as high as 'Ludicrous' mode: it's because the 'maximum plaid' mode was kept for the new Roadster.

More recently, Musk didn't say no to somebody who asked if the sports car would have a zero-to-sixty acceleration time of under two seconds. "That would be an interesting target," the CEO replied, and you can't help but feel he would have liked to continue by saying "and one we've already set for ourselves."

However, everything we hear about the future Roadster at the moment is pure speculation, which Musk is more than happy to encourage given how Tesla doesn't advertise, relying on word of mouth and free publicity instead.

The freedom with which Tesla allows people to tinker with its products in the virtual world is an added incentive for those who like to imagine what its future models would look like. We already had a rendering of the Roadster that's worth mentioning, and now we have another one.

Except this one is rather crap. The author didn't even bother to change one feature on the donor vehicle, which is the Magna Steyr Mila Plus Concept. All he did was desaturate the color, remove the Magna markings on the front and side and plant the Tesla logo just under the hood. And as if that weren't enough, he also had the audacity to say "This is probably the closest yet." No. No, it's not. It's the laziest yet, and it probably will continue to be. At least until I decide to make one myself. So, can someone lend me 'Photoshop for Dummies'?
tesla roadster tesla roadster rendering rendering Tesla Tesla Motors Roadster tesla inc
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017