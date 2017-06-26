Tesla Roadster Rendering Doesn't Even Try

The Model 3 is the next big thing for Tesla, with the Semi to follow and, possibly, even the promised electric pickup, but a lot of people are already thinking about the next Roadster.

Except this one is rather crap. The author didn't even bother to change one feature on the donor vehicle, which is the Magna Steyr Mila Plus Concept. All he did was desaturate the color, remove the Magna markings on the front and side and plant the Tesla logo just under the hood. And as if that weren't enough, he also had the audacity to say "This is probably the closest yet." No. No, it's not. It's the laziest yet, and it probably will continue to be. At least until I decide to make one myself. So, can someone lend me 'Photoshop for Dummies'? And why shouldn't they? Back when Tesla was still starting out, the company took the chassis and the body of a Lotus Elise and built the most exciting EV of its time. Now, with years of expertise, a large team, competent designers and a lot to lose, we too would be very curious to see what Tesla's vision of a sports car is.Admittedly, Elon Musk didn't go out of his way to temper down enthusiasm for the second-gen Roadster by mentioning there was a reason the Model S only went as high as 'Ludicrous' mode: it's because the 'maximum plaid' mode was kept for the new Roadster.More recently, Musk didn't say no to somebody who asked if the sports car would have a zero-to-sixty acceleration time of under two seconds . "That would be an interesting target," the CEO replied, and you can't help but feel he would have liked to continue by saying "and one we've already set for ourselves."However, everything we hear about the future Roadster at the moment is pure speculation, which Musk is more than happy to encourage given how Tesla doesn't advertise, relying on word of mouth and free publicity instead.The freedom with which Tesla allows people to tinker with its products in the virtual world is an added incentive for those who like to imagine what its future models would look like. We already had a rendering of the Roadster that's worth mentioning , and now we have another one.Except this one is rather crap. The author didn't even bother to change one feature on the donor vehicle, which is the Magna Steyr Mila Plus Concept. All he did was desaturate the color, remove the Magna markings on the front and side and plant the Tesla logo just under the hood. And as if that weren't enough, he also had the audacity to say "This is probably the closest yet." No. No, it's not. It's the laziest yet, and it probably will continue to be. At least until I decide to make one myself. So, can someone lend me 'Photoshop for Dummies'?