2020 Tesla Roadster Rendered As the Open-Top Supercar Elon Musk Twitter-Teased

The man delivers stunning renders of the machine that keep us busy while sleeping and his latest adventure is electric. Literally.As you can see in the image above, the pixel wielder has come up with a render of the future Tesla Roadster revival.Interestingly, the starting point for the 1s and 0s you see here is not exactly a production vehicle. Instead, we're dealing with the FT-1 concept that serves as a base for the yet-unreleased Mk. V Toyota Supra However, the best bit about this render is the fact that it talks about a contraption that might actually be born. And that's because Elon Musk recently turned to his favorite social media platform (read: Twitter) to talk about the second coming of the car that kickstarted the Palo Alto automaker.Sure, the original Tesla Roadster was overloaded with flaws, as Musk himself has admited. But, following the automaker's exponential engineering and market value growth, that won't be the case with the new Roadster.In fact, as Musk has said on Twitter, the future Roadster should be even quicker than the 2.28s Model S P100D (that's the current 0-60 number of the sedan, 1-foot rollout included).The only problem is that, until Tesla can afford to come up with a halo car, the carmaker needs to handle the market introduction of the Model 3, with the debut of the first affordable Tesla potentially having the power to decide the future of the company altogether.Meanwhile, we're inviting you to check out the piece of footage below, which shows the Photoshop genesis of the said render.