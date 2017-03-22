Tesla Model S-Powered Lotus Evora in Canada Is Rear-Engined EV Sportscar Madness

At the same point with the gasoline drivetrain we were at 2430lbs. I estimated the car would be 200lbs heavier with the electric drive and it looks like we are right on track! The lightweight wheels and glassless hatch will balance out the battery cables and water piping that is still yet to be added. #neverstoptuning #lotus #evora #ev #tesla #motec

A post shared by Sasha Anis (@onpointdyno) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT