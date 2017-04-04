Faraday Future Prototype Spied in Traffic, It Is An Advanced Mule

Faraday Future, an American car company with Chinese funding, wants to market electric vehicles, and it is moving on in spite of the reported setbacks it encountered.





While the aesthetic part is temporarily left aside for function, the idea is to have operational vehicles that can be driven on the road for testing.



Evidently, the production model that will be built on this prototype will look a bit different, but the core elements of its construction, like the shape and configuration of the body, will remain.



We already have an idea of how Faraday Future wants its car to look, and the inspiration will be the FF 91 concept vehicle, exhibited earlier this year.



Highlights include a top-of-the-line version that will deliver a total of 1,050 HP , and is claimed to be capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.39 seconds.



That means the most powerful version will be quick in a straight line, and the development team is probably making sure it has the stopping power needed to contain the resulting beast.



Faraday Future will offer more affordable versions, which will come with less power, but with reasonable range nonetheless.



However, the first units that will see delivery are part of the “Alliance Edition,” which is a limited run of just 300 vehicles. Those cars will get a special paint job, dedicated badges, and a unique interface for its multimedia unit.



