autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Faraday Future Prototype Spied in Traffic, It Is An Advanced Mule

 
4 Apr 2017, 16:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Faraday Future, an American car company with Chinese funding, wants to market electric vehicles, and it is moving on in spite of the reported setbacks it encountered.
Four days ago, a prototype of a Faraday Future crossover was spotted by a YouTube user named Frank White. The vehicle was a mule, which is a term that describes an early stage of a road-going prototype.

While the aesthetic part is temporarily left aside for function, the idea is to have operational vehicles that can be driven on the road for testing.

Evidently, the production model that will be built on this prototype will look a bit different, but the core elements of its construction, like the shape and configuration of the body, will remain.

We already have an idea of how Faraday Future wants its car to look, and the inspiration will be the FF 91 concept vehicle, exhibited earlier this year.

Highlights include a top-of-the-line version that will deliver a total of 1,050 HP, and is claimed to be capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.39 seconds.

That means the most powerful version will be quick in a straight line, and the development team is probably making sure it has the stopping power needed to contain the resulting beast.

Faraday Future will offer more affordable versions, which will come with less power, but with reasonable range nonetheless. Reservations are already open, and the first clients are supposed to get their cars in 2018.

However, the first units that will see delivery are part of the “Alliance Edition,” which is a limited run of just 300 vehicles. Those cars will get a special paint job, dedicated badges, and a unique interface for its multimedia unit.

If Faraday Future’s plans work as intended, Tesla will have new competitors on the market in less than two years. By that time, another automaker called Lucid Motors will also have a product on the market, but it depends on how their plans pan out.

faraday future spyshots electric cars electric vehicles electric EV Tesla Model 3
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78