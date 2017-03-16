Lucid Motors' 400 HP Electric Model Starts At $52,500 With Federal Tax Credit

Lucid Motors
, a start-up company that wants a slice of the EV market, has announced the starting price of its first automobile.
Called Air
, the first car from Lucid Motors will start at $52,500 after including federal tax credits. The highest federal tax credit possible is $7,500, but eligibility is different in California, for example, so you will have to inquire individually to see how much you will get.
We must note that $52K will not get you the 1,000 HP model
, but a 400 HP
electric car, but its price after the incentives is more than attractive if you ask us.
It significantly undercuts the Tesla Model S
, and this could be a strong incentive alone for a category of customers. We think that some of those people could have been clients of the Model 3
, if it were launched sooner.
The 400 HP base model will have rear-wheel-drive, and it will offer a claimed range of 240 miles. Previously, Lucid Motors announced a 1,000 HP car with a 400-mile range, but that will be the flagship of the range, which costs over $100,000.
We cannot help noticing that a base version of the Tesla Model S has a 218-mile range, and it starts at about $71,300 without destination and doc fee.
The base model Lucid Air comes with 12-way power front seats, two trunks, and all the hardware necessary for autonomous driving. Ten airbags are standard, and so is an aluminum roof, 19-inch wheels, and a rear bench seat with room for three passengers.
The audio system has ten speakers, and the interior offers four screens, out of which three are touch-operated. Just like Tesla models
, Lucid provides over-the-air software updates. The headlights have a LED multi-lens array, and some think that the Lucid Air looks better
than a Tesla Model S.
Optional equipment includes a configuration that will deliver up to 1,000 HP, a fully active suspension, a glass canopy roof, rear executive seats, and much more. The company has not specified how much will it charge for a fully-loaded model.