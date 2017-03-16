autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Lucid Motors' 400 HP Electric Model Starts At $52,500 With Federal Tax Credit

 
16 Mar 2017, 15:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Lucid Motors, a start-up company that wants a slice of the EV market, has announced the starting price of its first automobile.
Called Air, the first car from Lucid Motors will start at $52,500 after including federal tax credits. The highest federal tax credit possible is $7,500, but eligibility is different in California, for example, so you will have to inquire individually to see how much you will get.

We must note that $52K will not get you the 1,000 HP model, but a 400 HP electric car, but its price after the incentives is more than attractive if you ask us.

It significantly undercuts the Tesla Model S, and this could be a strong incentive alone for a category of customers. We think that some of those people could have been clients of the Model 3, if it were launched sooner.

The 400 HP base model will have rear-wheel-drive, and it will offer a claimed range of 240 miles. Previously, Lucid Motors announced a 1,000 HP car with a 400-mile range, but that will be the flagship of the range, which costs over $100,000.

We cannot help noticing that a base version of the Tesla Model S has a 218-mile range, and it starts at about $71,300 without destination and doc fee.

The base model Lucid Air comes with 12-way power front seats, two trunks, and all the hardware necessary for autonomous driving. Ten airbags are standard, and so is an aluminum roof, 19-inch wheels, and a rear bench seat with room for three passengers.

The audio system has ten speakers, and the interior offers four screens, out of which three are touch-operated. Just like Tesla models, Lucid provides over-the-air software updates. The headlights have a LED multi-lens array, and some think that the Lucid Air looks better than a Tesla Model S.

Optional equipment includes a configuration that will deliver up to 1,000 HP, a fully active suspension, a glass canopy roof, rear executive seats, and much more. The company has not specified how much will it charge for a fully-loaded model.
Lucid Air Lucid Motors electric cars electric electric vehicle USA
press release
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78