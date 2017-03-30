autoevolution
Daimler Wants To Launch At Least 10 New Electric Cars By 2022

 
Daimler AG, the conglomerate that owns Mercedes-Benz and smart, among others, has organized its annual shareholder's meeting this week.
While the event was already covered through a funny incident, the most important things about the German conglomerate have not been said. We will spare you the financial details and provide different figures here, which will have an impressive impact on the automotive industry.

It the next few years, Daimler wants to invest EUR 10 billion in expanding its portfolio of electric vehicles. That is a lot of money, and the Germans want to get at least ten new electric automobiles out of their investment by 2022.

With the target being just five years away, that means launching an average of two new electric cars each year. Moreover, if we take the “by 2022” part literally, it would mean that the company would have to “squeeze” in a few extra launches in a few years because it must complete the objective ahead of the deadline.

We must note that the ten electric models that the conglomerate is referring are part of the entire Daimler Group, so do not expect all of them to be passenger cars or sold by Mercedes-Benz. Expect an electric truck, a utility vehicle, and even products from its Chinese division on this list.

Until Mercedes-Benz’s EQ lineup reaches showrooms, the automaker will also sell more plug-in hybrids. The car maker wants to enhance its portfolio with more products from this category as well, without mentioning just how many of them will be introduced.

You should expect a plug-in hybrid version of all models larger than the C-Class, and its smaller brothers should not be exempt from this rule.

On top of the plug-in models, Mercedes-Benz will also introduce more mild hybrids, which will reach its portfolio thanks to the new inline-six-cylinder engines that will have that setup integrated.
