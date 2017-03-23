Several Daimler Employees Reportedly Probed Over Emissions Fraud Suspicions

Prosecutors in Germany have reportedly opened an investigation aiming an unspecified number of Daimler AG employees, who are inquired about emission test manipulation.
The unnamed sources that revealed the story to Bloomberg have preferred no to disclose their affiliations. When contacted by the media, a spokesperson for the Stuttgart prosecutor’s office admitted to a probe on several Daimler employees regarding potentially false advertising and a possible fraud, but refused to comment or provide any details.
Meanwhile, when contacted by Automotive News
, Daimler officials stated that they do not want to comment on an ongoing investigation, and they specified that all employees and departments are fully cooperating with the authorities.
The spokesperson representing Daimler told media representatives that the country’s vehicle type approval organization, along with Germany’s transport ministry had conducted tests on its cars, and no violations or suspicions were found.
Rumors started from a report in the German newspaper “Die Zeit,” which announced that an employee of the company told authorities in Stuttgart that the firm had manipulated some of its diesel engines
to pass emissions tests. No dates, figures, or other values that could have offered an insight were published.
This could mean that the probe itself is at an early stage, but it may also mean that those suspicions have no base. We will not know more until the investigators or the representatives of the automaker will announce the conclusion of the inquiry. However, the reason that started it all, namely the first suspicion and testimony, may not reach the light of day.
German investigators could have contacted Daimler
after inquiring with their suppliers. One of the companies that provide parts for the conglomerate is Bosch, which had a role in Volkswagen’s Dieselgate.
The automaker headquartered in Stuttgart was previously accused of false advertising in the USA
, but the lawsuit was dismissed this December.
We would not rule out the likelihood of a routine investigation, which is something that might have happened after several states have probed various automakers for potential cheating in emissions tests.