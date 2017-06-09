Tesla Leapfrogs BMW to Become the 4th Most Valuable Car Brand in the World

There's no other way to put it: this is absolutely crazy. It's mental. Even hardcore Tesla fans can hardly believe it, and rightly so. Tesla is now the fourth most valuable car making company, and it's only nine years old.





These are certainly interesting times for those who own Tesla stock as the following months are sure to shake things up one way or another, once the Model 3 is launched and the first reviews come in. Later in September, Tesla is also going to introduce the electric semi truck, together with another (or several other) s After a few ups and downs, the Tesla Inc. stock has been on a constant rise lately, culminating with what happened this morning. An increase of 1.4 percent in the value of its shares brought the company's market capitalization to $61.6 billion, which is around $280 million more than that of BMW AG At today's rates, Tesla only sits behind Toyota Motor Corp., Dimler AG, and Volkswagen AG, which isn't exactly a bad place to be in. Even though, have no doubt, Musk won't really be happy until he makes it to the very top.The boost came following Elon Musk's Tesla shareholders' meeting where he confirmed once more that the Model 3 would enter production next month. The company's first mass-market model, as it has been touted, has always been regarded as a make or break moment for Tesla, and at least for the moment, it looks like it'll be the former.The thing that puzzles everybody is that Tesla sells far fewer cars than these traditional brands, and has only reported two profitable quarters in its entire existence. Yet, it is now valued ahead of industry giants such as General Motors, Ford , and now luxury and dynamics expert BMW.We've also reported recently that Elon Musk's company is doing just as well as far ar its non-monetized brand value is concerned. That chart is also led by Toyota, and even though Tesla is only sitting on a mere eighth place, it has cut ahead of Land Rover and Porsche , two brands that also play in the luxury segment.These are certainly interesting times for those who own Tesla stock as the following months are sure to shake things up one way or another, once the Model 3 is launched and the first reviews come in. Later in September, Tesla is also going to introduce the electric semi truck, together with another (or several other) mystery product