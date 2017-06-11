autoevolution

Closest Look Yet At Tesla Model 3 Exposes Panel Gaps, Manual Charge Port Door

 
11 Jun 2017, 9:50 UTC ·
by
The Model 3 is almost ready to enter production, but Tesla still has plenty of things to do until the most affordable electric vehicle in the Palo Alto-based manufacturer’s history will be ready for rollout. One such detail comes in the form of visible panel gaps and dodgy alignments.
From the spy photos uploaded to Imgur by user WattLOL8, it’s easy to tell that the pictured pre-production prototype hasn’t been assembled with the utmost attention to detail. The snapshots further reveal a manually-opening charge cover, which flips upward and doesn’t feature a magnetic latch like on the Model S and Model X.

Moving on to the choice of wheels and tires, the dual-spoke alloys are wrapped in an eco-friendly, all-season compound from Continental of the 235/40 R19 variety both front and rear. The front bumper, meanwhile, is a magnet for flies and other insects that happen to cross paths with the Model 3 at highway speeds. As for the headlights and taillights, their design complement’s the Model 3’s aesthetics nicely.

Even though the prototype has its steering wheel and central touchscreen covered from prying eyes, we know from previous sightings of the compact executive-ish sedan that the interior design can be best described as minimalist. That’s not such a bad thing considering the purpose of the Model 3, and that is to make EV ownership more within reach of people who are planning on going electric.

Slotted somewhere between the Chevrolet Volt and Audi A4 in terms of dimensions, the Model 3 in its most basic specification promises to be good for more than 215 miles (346 kilometers; EPA) on a full charge. The first production units will ship exclusively with rear-wheel-drive, but in due time, a dual-motor powertrain will be offered.

In its most serious configuration, the Model 3 is expected to pack a 75 kWh battery and the performance option every Teslahead is dying for: Ludicrous Speed. Look forward to the production-ready Model 3 to be presented in July.
2018 Tesla Model 3 spyshots Tesla Model 3 prototype Tesla EV
 
